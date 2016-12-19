Mr. Marble’s Buddle Stompers spielen am 20.12.2016 ab 16:00Uhr ein live-Set beim Swamp Digger!!
- Di, 10.1., 16:00 - 17:00
- Di, 17.1., 16:00 - 17:00
- Di, 24.1., 16:00 - 17:00
- Di, 31.1., 16:00 - 17:00
- Di, 7.2., 16:00 - 17:00
- Di, 14.2., 16:00 - 17:00
- Di, 21.2., 16:00 - 17:00
- Di, 28.2., 16:00 - 17:00
- Di, 7.3., 16:00 - 17:00
- Di, 14.3., 16:00 - 17:00
Swamp Digger
Playlist vom 06.12.2016
- The Homeless Gospel Choir - Black Friday
- The ... >
Portrait: Swamp Digger
Die Folk-Sendung Swamp Digger läuft jeden zweiten Dienstag von 16 - 17 Uhr auf RaBe.
Playlist vom 22.11.2016
Trixie Trainwreck (no-man Band) – No Good Town The Calamity Cubes – Ivan The Calamity Cubes – Delia Rose Black Eye Vermillion – don’t’ feed me Goddamn Gallows – Helping Hand .357 String Band – up jump the devil Gallows Bound - Black Widow Woman The Legendary Shack Shakers – ... >
„Playlist“ 08.11.2016
Playlist vom 25.10.2016
Scott H Birham – Sinkin' Down Eilen Jewell – Home To Me The Inbread Brothers – CC Rider the Turpentine Treacle Traveling Medicine Show - Things Like This the Builder and the Butchers – Barcelona Agnostic Mountain Gospel Choir – Buried Them In Water Jesse Young’s Tennessee Band – ... >
The Inbread Brothers live beim Swamp Digger
DI 11.10.2016 ab 16:00 live im RABE Studio The Inbread Brothers (Cyjoe Stephen und Linus)
Jonathan Ben Vuilleumier live beim Swamp Digger
Acoustic Blues/Volk vom >
Playlist vom 13.09.2016
Hazil Adkins – She said Hank Williams III - Gotta buy paw a truck Tremendous ... >
Psychobilly / Rockabilly Special
Swamp Digger vom 13. September mit einem ... >
Der Swamp Digger empfiehlt:
Days n' Daze - Anarcho-Folk-Punk live in Bern