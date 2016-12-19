Swamp Digger
Michel Trüssel
Nächste Sendungen
  • Di, 10.1., 16:00 - 17:00
  • Di, 17.1., 16:00 - 17:00
  • Di, 24.1., 16:00 - 17:00
  • Di, 31.1., 16:00 - 17:00
  • Di, 7.2., 16:00 - 17:00
  • Di, 14.2., 16:00 - 17:00
  • Di, 21.2., 16:00 - 17:00
  • Di, 28.2., 16:00 - 17:00
  • Di, 7.3., 16:00 - 17:00
  • Di, 14.3., 16:00 - 17:00
Swamp Digger

Playlist vom 22.11.2016

Trixie Trainwreck (no-man Band) – No Good Town The Calamity Cubes – Ivan The Calamity Cubes – Delia Rose Black Eye Vermillion – don’t’ feed me Goddamn Gallows – Helping Hand .357 String Band – up jump the devil Gallows Bound - Black Widow Woman The Legendary Shack Shakers – ... >

Playlist vom 25.10.2016

Scott H Birham – Sinkin' Down Eilen Jewell – Home To Me The Inbread Brothers – CC Rider the Turpentine Treacle Traveling Medicine Show - Things Like This the Builder and the Butchers – Barcelona Agnostic Mountain Gospel Choir – Buried Them In Water Jesse Young’s Tennessee Band – ... >