Swamp Digger

Scott H Biram – Blood Sweat & Murder
Filthy Still – The Last Six Feet
Carrie Nation & the Speakeasy – Tower Hill
Carrie Nation & the Speakeasy – Trying Times
The Goddamn Gallows – 7 Devils
Hillbily Headhunters – Enxofre e a Cachaca
Jayke Orvis – Shady Grove
The Legendary Raw Deal – Ride On
The Meteors – The Phantom Rider
3. Wahl – Zu wahr um schön zu sein
Reverend Horton Heat – Bales of Cocaine
Chad Fontaine – Budrick
William Elliott Whitmore – We’ll Carry on
Andrew Jackson Jihad – The Reckoning
Sean and Zander – Retablo