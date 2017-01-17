Swamp Digger
Michel Trüssel
Swamp Digger

Playlist vom 17.01.2017

The Dad Horse Experience – WTC in Heaven

Curtis Eller’s American Circus – Busby Berkeley Funeral

The Legendary Kid Combo – A Hole in the Bottle

Zeno Tornado & the Boney Google Brothers – High

Bob Wayne – Devil’s Son

The Revox – I’m free

The Long John Brothers – Old Home Place

Menic & The Buncrana Firecrackers – Cold on the Shoulder

The String Stranglers – Rubens Train

Mr. Marbles Puddle Stompers – Money and Gold

Mama Rosin – casse mes objects

Jerry McCain – My Netx Door Neighbor

John Lee Hooker – Devil’s Jump

The Paladins – Going Down To Big Mary’s

Th‘ Legendary Shack Shakers – Swampblood

Seasick Steve – Doghouse Boogie

Tom Waits – Chocolate Jesus

Tyla – Bloody Mary

George Lewis & The Eureka Brass Band – Just A Closer Walk With Thee

 

 

Playlist 10.01.2017

Scott H Biram - Blood Sweat & Murder Filthy Still - The Last Six Feet Carrie Nation & the Speakeasy - Tower Hill Carrie Nation & the Speakeasy - Trying Times The Goddamn Gallows - 7 ... >

Playlist vom 22.11.2016

Trixie Trainwreck (no-man Band) – No Good Town The Calamity Cubes – Ivan The Calamity Cubes – Delia Rose Black Eye Vermillion – don’t’ feed me Goddamn Gallows – Helping Hand .357 String Band – up jump the devil Gallows Bound - Black Widow Woman The Legendary Shack Shakers – ... >

Playlist vom 25.10.2016

Scott H Birham – Sinkin' Down Eilen Jewell – Home To Me The Inbread Brothers – CC Rider the Turpentine Treacle Traveling Medicine Show - Things Like This the Builder and the Butchers – Barcelona Agnostic Mountain Gospel Choir – Buried Them In Water Jesse Young’s Tennessee Band – ... >