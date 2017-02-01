- Joe Buck Yourself – Planet Seeth
- Perl Jam – Rokin’ in the Free World
- The Calamity Cubes – Ivan
- The Vendetta Orchestra – Bad Ned
- The Goddamn Gallows – The End of the World
- .357 String Band – Wishin id Die
- Carrie Nation & The Speakeasy – Shit People
- Bob Wayne – Fuck the Law
- The Meteors – I hate People
- The Monsters – Happy People make me sick
- Tagtraum – Buntstiftsüchtig
- Blue Rockin’ – Killer Depression Blue
- Rockabilly Mafia – Mir doch egal
- Guanabatz – Open your Mouth
- Ramallah – Beauty
- Tiger Lillies – Burning Things
- Di, 7.2., 16:00 - 17:00
- Di, 14.2., 16:00 - 17:00
- Di, 21.2., 16:00 - 17:00
- Di, 28.2., 16:00 - 17:00
- Di, 7.3., 16:00 - 17:00
- Di, 14.3., 16:00 - 17:00
- Di, 21.3., 16:00 - 17:00
- Di, 28.3., 16:00 - 17:00
- Di, 4.4., 16:00 - 17:00
- Di, 11.4., 16:00 - 17:00
Swamp Digger
Gipsy Rufina live 24.01.2017
Gibsy Rufina - live acoustic Set - beim Swamp Digger Dienstag 24.01.2017 ab 16:00 Uhr
Playlist vom 17.01.2017
The Dad Horse Experience – WTC in Heaven Curtis Eller's American Circus – Busby Berkeley Funeral The Legendary Kid Combo – A Hole in the Bottle Zeno Tornado & the Boney Google Brothers – High Bob ... >
Playlist 10.01.2017
Scott H Biram - Blood Sweat & Murder Filthy Still - The Last Six Feet Carrie Nation & the Speakeasy - Tower Hill Carrie Nation & the Speakeasy - Trying Times The Goddamn Gallows - 7 ... >
Mr. Marble’s Puddle Stompers LIVE!!
Mr. Marble's Buddle Stompers spielen am 20.12.2016 ab 16:00Uhr ein live-Set beim Swamp Digger!!
Playlist vom 06.12.2016
- The Homeless Gospel Choir - Black Friday
- The ... >
Portrait: Swamp Digger
Die Folk-Sendung Swamp Digger läuft jeden zweiten Dienstag von 16 - 17 Uhr auf RaBe.
Playlist vom 22.11.2016
Trixie Trainwreck (no-man Band) – No Good Town The Calamity Cubes – Ivan The Calamity Cubes – Delia Rose Black Eye Vermillion – don’t’ feed me Goddamn Gallows – Helping Hand .357 String Band – up jump the devil Gallows Bound - Black Widow Woman The Legendary Shack Shakers – ... >
„Playlist“ 08.11.2016
Playlist vom 25.10.2016
Scott H Birham – Sinkin' Down Eilen Jewell – Home To Me The Inbread Brothers – CC Rider the Turpentine Treacle Traveling Medicine Show - Things Like This the Builder and the Butchers – Barcelona Agnostic Mountain Gospel Choir – Buried Them In Water Jesse Young’s Tennessee Band – ... >
The Inbread Brothers live beim Swamp Digger
DI 11.10.2016 ab 16:00 live im RABE Studio The Inbread Brothers (Cyjoe Stephen und Linus)
Jonathan Ben Vuilleumier live beim Swamp Digger
Acoustic Blues/Volk vom >
Playlist vom 13.09.2016
Hazil Adkins – She said Hank Williams III - Gotta buy paw a truck Tremendous ... >