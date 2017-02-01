Swamp Digger
Links
Sendungsmachende
Michel Trüssel
Nächste Sendungen
  • Di, 7.2., 16:00 - 17:00
  • Di, 14.2., 16:00 - 17:00
  • Di, 21.2., 16:00 - 17:00
  • Di, 28.2., 16:00 - 17:00
  • Di, 7.3., 16:00 - 17:00
  • Di, 14.3., 16:00 - 17:00
  • Di, 21.3., 16:00 - 17:00
  • Di, 28.3., 16:00 - 17:00
  • Di, 4.4., 16:00 - 17:00
  • Di, 11.4., 16:00 - 17:00
Sendung

Swamp Digger

·

Playlist vom 31.01.2017

  1. Joe Buck Yourself – Planet Seeth
  2. Perl Jam – Rokin’ in the Free World
  3. The Calamity Cubes – Ivan
  4. The Vendetta Orchestra – Bad Ned
  5. The Goddamn Gallows – The End of the World
  6. .357 String Band – Wishin id Die
  7. Carrie Nation & The Speakeasy – Shit People
  8. Bob Wayne – Fuck the Law
  9. The Meteors – I hate People
  10. The Monsters – Happy People make me sick
  11. Tagtraum – Buntstiftsüchtig
  12. Blue Rockin’ – Killer Depression Blue
  13. Rockabilly Mafia – Mir doch egal
  14. Guanabatz – Open your Mouth
  15. Ramallah – Beauty
  16. Tiger Lillies – Burning Things
·

Playlist vom 17.01.2017

The Dad Horse Experience – WTC in Heaven Curtis Eller's American Circus – Busby Berkeley Funeral The Legendary Kid Combo – A Hole in the Bottle Zeno Tornado & the Boney Google Brothers – High Bob ... >

·

Playlist 10.01.2017

Scott H Biram - Blood Sweat & Murder Filthy Still - The Last Six Feet Carrie Nation & the Speakeasy - Tower Hill Carrie Nation & the Speakeasy - Trying Times The Goddamn Gallows - 7 ... >

·

Playlist vom 22.11.2016

Trixie Trainwreck (no-man Band) – No Good Town The Calamity Cubes – Ivan The Calamity Cubes – Delia Rose Black Eye Vermillion – don’t’ feed me Goddamn Gallows – Helping Hand .357 String Band – up jump the devil Gallows Bound - Black Widow Woman The Legendary Shack Shakers – ... >

·

Playlist vom 25.10.2016

Scott H Birham – Sinkin' Down Eilen Jewell – Home To Me The Inbread Brothers – CC Rider the Turpentine Treacle Traveling Medicine Show - Things Like This the Builder and the Butchers – Barcelona Agnostic Mountain Gospel Choir – Buried Them In Water Jesse Young’s Tennessee Band – ... >