vox mundi
Links
Sendungsmachende
Vox Mundi Redaktion
Nächste Sendungen
  • Di, 21.2., 11:30 - 12:00
  • Di, 21.2., 18:30 - 19:00
  • Di, 28.2., 11:30 - 12:00
  • Di, 28.2., 18:30 - 19:00
  • Di, 7.3., 11:30 - 12:00
  • Di, 7.3., 18:30 - 19:00
  • Di, 14.3., 11:30 - 12:00
  • Di, 14.3., 18:30 - 19:00
  • Di, 21.3., 11:30 - 12:00
  • Di, 21.3., 18:30 - 19:00
Sendung

vox mundi

·

Song from the destroyed Syrien city Dae’l

The song Dae’l ya Om el ahrar by Kayem Aljamous
This song is from the south of Syria from Dae’l city which is destroyed. The singer says :
Dae’l you are the mother of free people. You are the land of freedom . On your land Bashar Al Assad and Al Baa’th party will be down.we are the honest people and all can read our past. We are brave we are not scared from the aeroplanes….. Dae’l is bleeding tears and blood. The mascaras are every day. The whole world does care. Dae’l you can face the strong winds . I swear you were and still free.

 

·

English

Mit_Reden – a radio project! Do you want a radio education for free, do you want to exceed your network and explore your neighborhood? Are you a critical analyst who likes to share his knowledge with others? Become a part of the radio project Mit_Reden! Make a radio broadcast with a colorful ... >

·

Arabisch

Mit_Reden - مشروع الراديو هل تريد تعليم إذاعي مجاناً، هل تريد أن تتجاوز شبكة معارفك وأن تستكشف منطقتك؟ هل أنت المحلل الناقد الذي يحب أن يشارك معلوماته مع الآخرين؟ Mit_Reden! فلتكن جزءاً من المشروع الإذاعي سجِّل بث إذاعي مع مجموعة مختلفة من الأشخاص هناك، تقرير بلُغة ... >

·

Español

Mit_Reden – un proyecto radial ¿Te gustaría obtener una formación radial gratuita, crear una red de contactos o conocer mejor tu barrio? ¿Te gustaría cuestionar y analizar contextos e intercambiar conocimientos con otras personas? Entonces ¡participa en el proyecto radial Mit_Reden! Harás un ... >

·

Français

Mit_Reden – un projet radiophonique! Une formation radio gratuite t'intéresse? Tu aimerais étendre ton réseau et mieux connaître ton quartier? Tu veux partager tes interrogations et ton savoir avec les autres? Participe au projet radiophonique Mit_Reden! et conçois une émission de radio en ... >

·

Srpski

Mit_Reden – Projekt za Radio! Ti zelis da gratis naucis Skolu za Radio, zelis da budes poznatiji ili jednostavno da skupljas uskustvo? Zelis da svoje Znanje djelis da drugima i da diskutiras o Temima? Onda budi Dio naseg Radio Projekta Mit_Reden! Tu ces ti sa drugim Ljudima, iz svakakve ... >