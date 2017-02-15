The song Dae’l ya Om el ahrar by Kayem Aljamous

This song is from the south of Syria from Dae’l city which is destroyed. The singer says :

Dae’l you are the mother of free people. You are the land of freedom . On your land Bashar Al Assad and Al Baa’th party will be down.we are the honest people and all can read our past. We are brave we are not scared from the aeroplanes….. Dae’l is bleeding tears and blood. The mascaras are every day. The whole world does care. Dae’l you can face the strong winds . I swear you were and still free.