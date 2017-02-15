Swamp Digger
Links
Sendungsmachende
Michel Trüssel
Nächste Sendungen
  • Di, 21.2., 16:00 - 17:00
  • Di, 28.2., 16:00 - 17:00
  • Di, 7.3., 16:00 - 17:00
  • Di, 14.3., 16:00 - 17:00
  • Di, 21.3., 16:00 - 17:00
  • Di, 28.3., 16:00 - 17:00
  • Di, 4.4., 16:00 - 17:00
  • Di, 11.4., 16:00 - 17:00
  • Di, 18.4., 16:00 - 17:00
  • Di, 25.4., 16:00 - 17:00
Sendungsportrait
Sendung

Swamp Digger

·

Playlist vom 14.02.2017

swamp_digger_sticker-01

  • Gibsy Rufina – Krakow Night Ride
  • Morgan O’Kane – Tallula May
  • Hackensaw Boys – Johna
  • Chuck Ragan – Hearts of Stone
  • Mike Ness – Six More Miles
  • Bob Wayne – Road Bound
  • Gallows Bound – Sink in the Soil
  • Les Clebards – Chien Errant
  • Merzhin – Ma Las Vegas Parano
  • The Vad Vuc – Il Canto del Suicida #1
  • An Lar – Donald McGillavry
  • Lennon Kelly – voglio il nome
  • Mr. Irish Bastard – I Hope They Sell Beer In Hell
  • Flogging Molly – Devil’s Dancefloor
  • Dropkick Murphys – Rose Tattoo

https://www.facebook.com/events/930242900446403/

·

Forgotify

swamp_digger_sticker-01

Für alle Musikliebhaber, die auf der Suche nach vergessener und unbekannter ... >

·

Playlist vom 17.01.2017

The Dad Horse Experience – WTC in Heaven Curtis Eller's American Circus – Busby Berkeley Funeral The Legendary Kid Combo – A Hole in the Bottle Zeno Tornado & the Boney Google Brothers – High Bob ... >

·

Playlist 10.01.2017

Scott H Biram - Blood Sweat & Murder Filthy Still - The Last Six Feet Carrie Nation & the Speakeasy - Tower Hill Carrie Nation & the Speakeasy - Trying Times The Goddamn Gallows - 7 ... >

·

Playlist vom 22.11.2016

Trixie Trainwreck (no-man Band) – No Good Town The Calamity Cubes – Ivan The Calamity Cubes – Delia Rose Black Eye Vermillion – don’t’ feed me Goddamn Gallows – Helping Hand .357 String Band – up jump the devil Gallows Bound - Black Widow Woman The Legendary Shack Shakers – ... >

·

Playlist vom 25.10.2016

Scott H Birham – Sinkin' Down Eilen Jewell – Home To Me The Inbread Brothers – CC Rider the Turpentine Treacle Traveling Medicine Show - Things Like This the Builder and the Butchers – Barcelona Agnostic Mountain Gospel Choir – Buried Them In Water Jesse Young’s Tennessee Band – ... >