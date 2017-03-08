- Reverend Deadeye – Can’t Take It Whit You
- 3. Wahl – Zu Wahr um Schön Zu Sein
- The Legendary Kid Kombo – Rawhide
- The Legendary Raw Deal – Ride On
- The Legendary Sack Shakers – The Deadenin‘
- Hillbilly Rawhide – Drunk And Stoned
- Carrie Nation & The Speakeasy – Obis
- Filthy Still – Shackled To The Throne
- Chip Hanna & The Berlin Three – Hell To Pay
- Damage Done By Worms – Ghostriders In The Sky
- Pitmen – Just Fakes
- Reverend Horton Heat – Please Don’t Take The Baby To The Liquor Store
- Hank Williams III – Drinkin‘ Over Momma
- Peter Pan Speedrock – Cock Teaser
- Scott H. Biram – Still Drunk Still Crazy Still Blue
- The Hackensaw Boys – End Times
- The Builders and The Butchers – Barcelona
- Di, 14.3., 16:00 - 17:00
- Di, 21.3., 16:00 - 17:00
- Di, 28.3., 16:00 - 17:00
- Di, 4.4., 16:00 - 17:00
- Di, 11.4., 16:00 - 17:00
- Di, 18.4., 16:00 - 17:00
- Di, 25.4., 16:00 - 17:00
- Di, 2.5., 16:00 - 17:00
- Di, 9.5., 16:00 - 17:00
- Di, 16.5., 16:00 - 17:00
Swamp Digger
Playlist vom 28.02.2017
- William Elliot Whitmore - Old Devils
- Yok ... >
Playlist vom 14.02.2017
- Gibsy Rufina - Krakow Night Ride
- Morgan O'Kane - Tallula May
- Hackensaw Boys - Johna
- Chuck Ragan - Hearts of Stone
- Mike Ness - Six More Miles ... >
Playlist vom 31.01.2017
- Joe Buck Yourself – Planet Seeth
- Perl Jam – Rokin’ in the Free World
- The ... >
Gipsy Rufina live 24.01.2017
Gibsy Rufina - live acoustic Set - beim Swamp Digger Dienstag 24.01.2017 ab 16:00 Uhr
Playlist vom 17.01.2017
The Dad Horse Experience – WTC in Heaven Curtis Eller's American Circus – Busby Berkeley Funeral The Legendary Kid Combo – A Hole in the Bottle Zeno Tornado & the Boney Google Brothers – High Bob ... >
Playlist 10.01.2017
Scott H Biram - Blood Sweat & Murder Filthy Still - The Last Six Feet Carrie Nation & the Speakeasy - Tower Hill Carrie Nation & the Speakeasy - Trying Times The Goddamn Gallows - 7 ... >
Mr. Marble’s Puddle Stompers LIVE!!
Mr. Marble's Buddle Stompers spielen am 20.12.2016 ab 16:00Uhr ein live-Set beim Swamp Digger!!
Playlist vom 06.12.2016
- The Homeless Gospel Choir - Black Friday
- The ... >
Portrait: Swamp Digger
Die Folk-Sendung Swamp Digger läuft jeden zweiten Dienstag von 16 - 17 Uhr auf RaBe.
Playlist vom 22.11.2016
Trixie Trainwreck (no-man Band) – No Good Town The Calamity Cubes – Ivan The Calamity Cubes – Delia Rose Black Eye Vermillion – don’t’ feed me Goddamn Gallows – Helping Hand .357 String Band – up jump the devil Gallows Bound - Black Widow Woman The Legendary Shack Shakers – ... >