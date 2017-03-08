Swamp Digger
Playlist vom 07.03.2017

  1. Reverend Deadeye – Can’t Take It Whit You
  2. 3. Wahl – Zu Wahr um Schön Zu Sein
  3. The Legendary Kid Kombo – Rawhide
  4. The Legendary Raw Deal – Ride On
  5. The Legendary Sack Shakers – The Deadenin‘
  6. Hillbilly Rawhide – Drunk And Stoned
  7. Carrie Nation & The Speakeasy – Obis
  8. Filthy Still – Shackled To The Throne
  9. Chip Hanna & The Berlin Three – Hell To Pay
  10. Damage Done By Worms – Ghostriders In The Sky
  11. Pitmen – Just Fakes
  12. Reverend Horton Heat – Please Don’t Take The Baby To The Liquor Store
  13. Hank Williams III – Drinkin‘ Over Momma
  14. Peter Pan Speedrock – Cock Teaser
  15. Scott H. Biram – Still Drunk Still Crazy Still Blue
  16. The Hackensaw Boys – End Times
  17. The Builders and The Butchers – Barcelona
Playlist vom 14.02.2017

  • Gibsy Rufina - Krakow Night Ride
  • Morgan O'Kane - Tallula May
  • Hackensaw Boys - Johna
  • Chuck Ragan - Hearts of Stone
  • Mike Ness - Six More Miles
Forgotify

swamp_digger_sticker-01

Playlist vom 17.01.2017

Playlist 10.01.2017

Playlist vom 22.11.2016

