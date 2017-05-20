Las Venas Abiertas
Seit mehr als 500 Jahren sind die Adern Lateinamerikas geöffnet und das erklärt, warum Europa heute reich und Lateinamerika arm ist.

Las Venas Abiertas („Die offenen Adern Lateinamerikas“ E. Galeano) ist keine neue Musiksendung auf Radio RaBe, sondern Lärm und brutale Entladungen voller Verzerrungen, Geschwindigkeit und Schreie. Schreie, die die Apokalypse ankündigen und die Schrecken von Krieg, Elend, Ungleichheit und diesem System anklagen.

Wir spielen Stücke ab Mitte der 1970er Jahre bis heute, von Crust, Punk und HC über Metal zu Grindcore und Powerviolence. Es gibt Bands aus der ganzen Welt und in allen Sprachen zu hören. Jeweils am Mittwoch alle 14 Tage um 20 Uhr.

Es ist mehr als 30 Jahre her, dass ich zum ersten Mal Punk und Metal gehört habe und jetzt möchte ich das teilen.

Sendungsmachende
Miguel Grazioso
Nächste Sendungen
  • Mi, 31.5., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Mi, 14.6., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Mi, 28.6., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Mi, 12.7., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Mi, 26.7., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Mi, 9.8., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Mi, 23.8., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Mi, 6.9., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Mi, 20.9., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Mi, 4.10., 20:00 - 21:00
Las Venas Abiertas

PEACE, LOVE & POWERVIOLENCE

 

Ausgabe vom 17. Mai. Not violence, but Powerviolence!

Video von Infest, gegründet in 1986. Ihrem Gitarristen, Matt Domino, hat diese neue style als Powerviolence genannt. Hier in konzert 30 Jahre später.

Tracklist:

  1. Witch Cult – Grimm Frost + Release
  2. Endless Swarm – Slabbed + Jonestown Delirium
  3. Gets Worse – Ready For The Weakening + Rejection Park
  4. Manpig – Life-like Motions
  5. Low Threat Profile – Build Back Your Walls + Back To Basics + Medicate
  6. Lana Dagales – Lana Dagales + Skepticism + Under The Queen Bee + Accomplishments?
  7. Beatriz Carnicero – Fractura Expuesta + Harpo + Komodo + Carpe Diem de Diem
  8. Pink Flamingos – Alter
  9. Cattle Press – Splint
  10. Forced Expression – Apeshapes + Life Cycle + Pain Parade
  11. Agoraphobic Nosebleed – Circle Of Shit
  12. Godstomper – Invisible Threat
  13. Terlarang – Make Noise Not War + Power Violin
  14. Iron Lung – Cleansing Breath + Condemned + Storage Unit
  15. Chainsaw To The Face – Selfmutilate + Self Hate + End Me
  16. Magrudergrind – The Opportunist
  17. Cattle Decapitation – Circo Inhumanitas
  18. Satanic Malfunctions – Born. Consume. Die. + Welcome to Hell

