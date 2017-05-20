Las Venas Abiertas

Ausgabe vom 17. Mai. Not violence, but Powerviolence!
Video von Infest, gegründet in 1986. Ihrem Gitarristen, Matt Domino, hat diese neue style als Powerviolence genannt. Hier in konzert 30 Jahre später.
Tracklist:
- Witch Cult – Grimm Frost + Release
- Endless Swarm – Slabbed + Jonestown Delirium
- Gets Worse – Ready For The Weakening + Rejection Park
- Manpig – Life-like Motions
- Low Threat Profile – Build Back Your Walls + Back To Basics + Medicate
- Lana Dagales – Lana Dagales + Skepticism + Under The Queen Bee + Accomplishments?
- Beatriz Carnicero – Fractura Expuesta + Harpo + Komodo + Carpe Diem de Diem
- Pink Flamingos – Alter
- Cattle Press – Splint
- Forced Expression – Apeshapes + Life Cycle + Pain Parade
- Agoraphobic Nosebleed – Circle Of Shit
- Godstomper – Invisible Threat
- Terlarang – Make Noise Not War + Power Violin
- Iron Lung – Cleansing Breath + Condemned + Storage Unit
- Chainsaw To The Face – Selfmutilate + Self Hate + End Me
- Magrudergrind – The Opportunist
- Cattle Decapitation – Circo Inhumanitas
- Satanic Malfunctions – Born. Consume. Die. + Welcome to Hell