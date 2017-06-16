Las Venas Abiertas

Sendung von 14. Juni, die andere Seite eines Split II…
Tracklist:
- Vuur – Reasons
- Gob – Raised In A Barn
- Floor – Chelsea / Pigs
- Mauser – Silence
- Mörpheme – Keikoku Toukan
- Flyblown – Excoriate
- Alternate System – Pawning Existence
- Cruelty – Faces Tired Of Life
- Squandered – Irrevocable
- Destrucción – Antidisturbios
- Deathtribe – Sound Of Silence
- Deathrace – Suicidum
- Till Death – Ravage
- 突撃戦車 – Confusion
- Quill – Mineal
- Fallout – Privilege
- Wheel Of Dharma – Where Was Your Knife?
- Infernal – Under The Hellsign