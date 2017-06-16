Las Venas Abiertas
Seit mehr als 500 Jahren sind die Adern Lateinamerikas geöffnet und das erklärt, warum Europa heute reich und Lateinamerika arm ist.

Las Venas Abiertas („Die offenen Adern Lateinamerikas“ E. Galeano) ist keine neue Musiksendung auf Radio RaBe, sondern Lärm und brutale Entladungen voller Verzerrungen, Geschwindigkeit und Schreie. Schreie, die die Apokalypse ankündigen und die Schrecken von Krieg, Elend, Ungleichheit und diesem System anklagen.

Wir spielen Stücke ab Mitte der 1970er Jahre bis heute, von Crust, Punk und HC über Metal zu Grindcore und Powerviolence. Es gibt Bands aus der ganzen Welt und in allen Sprachen zu hören. Jeweils am Mittwoch alle 14 Tage um 20 Uhr.

Es ist mehr als 30 Jahre her, dass ich zum ersten Mal Punk und Metal gehört habe und jetzt möchte ich das teilen.

Miguel Grazioso
Nächste Sendungen
  • Mi, 28.6., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Mi, 12.7., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Mi, 26.7., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Mi, 9.8., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Mi, 23.8., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Mi, 6.9., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Mi, 20.9., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Mi, 4.10., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Mi, 18.10., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Mi, 1.11., 20:00 - 21:00
Las Venas Abiertas

Schweigen ist ohrenbetäubend

 

Sendung von 14. Juni, die andere Seite eines Split II…

Tracklist:

  1. Vuur – Reasons
  2. Gob – Raised In A Barn
  3. Floor – Chelsea / Pigs
  4. Mauser – Silence
  5. Mörpheme – Keikoku Toukan
  6. Flyblown – Excoriate
  7. Alternate System – Pawning Existence
  8. Cruelty – Faces Tired Of Life
  9. Squandered – Irrevocable
  10. Destrucción – Antidisturbios
  11. Deathtribe – Sound Of Silence
  12. Deathrace – Suicidum
  13. Till Death – Ravage
  14. 突撃戦車 – Confusion
  15. Quill – Mineal
  16. Fallout – Privilege
  17. Wheel Of Dharma – Where Was Your Knife?
  18. Infernal – Under The Hellsign

escuchar/hören

