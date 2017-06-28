Der Morgen Mittwoch

Der Morgen, einfach ein tolles Format!!! Auch ohne Urs ganz passabel, viiiiiieel gute Musik vom Studio direkt an die Werkbank, den Schreibtisch, ans Bett oder in die Küche, auf die Baustelle, an die Universität und ins Auto.

Playlist vom 28.06.17, Der Morgen

Agustin Pereyra Lucena – Guayabas

The Pasito Allstars – Cosa Nostra

Jimmy Smith – Organ Grinder’s Swing (feat. Grady Tate & Kenny Burrell – Verve Records)

Lonnie Smith – Spinning Wheel

John Scofield – Chank

Joan Baez – Here’s To You

Hugh Godfrey – Mad World

Denise Darlington – War No Right

The Abyssinians – Sattamassagana

Billy Bland – My Heart’s On Fire

Sound Dimensions – Time Is Tight

Jackie Mittoo – Jump For Joy

Fela Kuti – Lai Se

The Qualitons – Mellbimbo

Dany Play – Fa’waka (Pt. 1)

Needa – Rock-A-Freak

Dr. J Gayle Gaymon – (If You) Sudy Long You’ll Study Wrong

Bob Pinodo – Africa

Esperanto – Night Of The Wolf

Lady Gwendolyn – Shout!!

The Mighty Show Stoppers – Hippy Skippy Moonstrut

The Soul Snatchers – Sniffin‘ & Snatchin‘

The Excitements – Wait a Minute

Smoove & Turrell – Hard Work

Autoramas (band) – Gente Boa

KEVIN MORBY – I Have Been On The Mountain

Hugo Kant – Odissi

Mounika – Beatmaker – On My Mind

Visuals – A Pixel

Matato’a – Mana Ma’ohi

ROSINHA DE VALENÇA – One O’Clock Last Morning (JEAN CARLOS Rework)

LOS DESTELLOS – A Patricia

Teresa Garcia Caturla – Llegó Teté

Juaneco y su Combo – Ya Se Ha Muerto Mi Abuelo

Orchestra Baobab – Nijaay

Maraca – Castígala

Walter Wanderley – Beach Samba

Bob Dorough – Three Is The Magic Number

easylifenatural – Grasshopper (feat. Erik Sumo)

Diabi – Kush

Marshall Jefferson – Move Your Body