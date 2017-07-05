Der Morgen Mittwoch

Playlist vom 05.07.17, Der Morgen

infinite bisous – Life + You

Agar Agar – Prettiest Virgin

Lea Porcelain – Warsaw Street

Youth Lagoon – Highway Patrol Stun Gun

Massive Attack – Blue Lines

A Tribe Called Quest – We The People…

Blak Twang – So Rotton

DāM-FunK – I’m Just Tryna Survive (In the Big City) Party Version (feat. Q-Tip)

JAMES ROD – Night To Making Love

Bob Wear – Imaginations

Poncho C. Saint Fingers – When I Come Knocking

Million Dollar Orchestra – Canal Street Bus Stop

The Whitest Boy Alive – Island

Algiers – Black Eunuch

Gougoumangou – Wazi Doble

Reuma Abas – Wa’ana Fda Leumi (Apfelberg Et Matushka Edit)

débruit – Seperated Together

a=fm – Still Your Thirst

All XS – Mercedes

WhoMadeWho – Divisions (Roman Flügel Remix)

schnellertollermeier – Massacre Du Printemps

Kendrick Lamar – How Much A Dollar Cost

The RH Factor – Poetry (feat. Erykah Badu & Q-Tip)

IAM – Danse Pour Le Hood

IAM – Life Live (feat. Tyler Woods)

Hocus Pocus – Hip Hop (feat. The Procussions)

Brenk Sinatra – Midnite Ride (Part I)

The Pharcyde – Passin‘ Me By

eloquent & Twit One – Wer denn? (feat. Döll & NIKO SOPRANO)

12Vince – Under Pleasure (Snippet)

De La Soul & J Dilla – Marvin Jaye

Angel Haze – Battle Cry (feat. Sıla)

GUTS – Escucha Me

Göldin & Bit-Tuner – It Was All A Dream

Astronautalis – This Is Our Science (feat. Isiah & P.O.S)

Future Islands – Beauty of the Road