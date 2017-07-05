Der Morgen Mittwoch

Playlist vom 05.07.17, Der Morgen
infinite bisous – Life + You
Agar Agar – Prettiest Virgin
Lea Porcelain – Warsaw Street
Youth Lagoon – Highway Patrol Stun Gun
Massive Attack – Blue Lines
A Tribe Called Quest – We The People…
Blak Twang – So Rotton
DāM-FunK – I’m Just Tryna Survive (In the Big City) Party Version (feat. Q-Tip)
JAMES ROD – Night To Making Love
Bob Wear – Imaginations
Poncho C. Saint Fingers – When I Come Knocking
Million Dollar Orchestra – Canal Street Bus Stop
The Whitest Boy Alive – Island
Algiers – Black Eunuch
Gougoumangou – Wazi Doble
Reuma Abas – Wa’ana Fda Leumi (Apfelberg Et Matushka Edit)
débruit – Seperated Together
a=fm – Still Your Thirst
All XS – Mercedes
WhoMadeWho – Divisions (Roman Flügel Remix)
schnellertollermeier – Massacre Du Printemps
Kendrick Lamar – How Much A Dollar Cost
The RH Factor – Poetry (feat. Erykah Badu & Q-Tip)
IAM – Danse Pour Le Hood
IAM – Life Live (feat. Tyler Woods)
Hocus Pocus – Hip Hop (feat. The Procussions)
Brenk Sinatra – Midnite Ride (Part I)
The Pharcyde – Passin‘ Me By
eloquent & Twit One – Wer denn? (feat. Döll & NIKO SOPRANO)
12Vince – Under Pleasure (Snippet)
De La Soul & J Dilla – Marvin Jaye
Angel Haze – Battle Cry (feat. Sıla)
GUTS – Escucha Me
Göldin & Bit-Tuner – It Was All A Dream
Astronautalis – This Is Our Science (feat. Isiah & P.O.S)
Future Islands – Beauty of the Road