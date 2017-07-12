Der Morgen Mittwoch

Burial & Four Tet – Moth

Bonobo – Kerala

CocoRosie – Gravediggress

Timber Timbre – Grifting

Benedek – Breeze

ANOHNI – Drone Bomb Me

Flying Lotus – Tea Leaf Dancers

Princes Chelsea – Goodnight Little Robot Child

The Afghan Whigs – Demon in Profile

Sebastien Tellier – L’Amour Et La Violence

Eli – The Bad Place

Voilaaa – On The L’Avait Dit (feat. Pat Kalla)

Feindrehstar – Antelope (feat. Ebo Taylor)

Geraldo Pino – Power To The People

Bixiga 70 – Balboa Da Silva

Cookin On 3 Burners – PuSh It Up (feat. Kyle Auldist)

Dave Hamilton – Ain’t It A Groove

The Wings Band – Single Boy

Degiheugi – Freedom Ring

King Geedorah – Anti Matter (feat. MF Doom & Mr fantastik)

Action Bronson – No Time

Apollo Brown & Skyzoo – Visionary Riches

Deltron 3030 – 3030

Birth of Joy – The Sound

Allison Crutchfield – Dean’s Room

Captain Ivory – Bottle & A Penitentiary

Dope Lemon – Home Soon

Faber – J’ai Toujours Rêvé D’être Un Gangster

Cirque de Loin

RONA – Lige Am Meer

RONA – Muschter

La Batteria – Formula (feat. Patchani Brothers)

Fumaça Preta – Vou Me Libertar

Capital Letters – Opportunity

Dub Pistols – Six Million Ways To Live

Ecstra Kool – +gLAd+

Boogie Belgique – Lucifer