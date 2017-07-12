Der Morgen Mittwoch

Burial & Four Tet – Moth
Bonobo – Kerala
CocoRosie – Gravediggress
Timber Timbre – Grifting
Benedek – Breeze
ANOHNI – Drone Bomb Me
Flying Lotus – Tea Leaf Dancers
Princes Chelsea – Goodnight Little Robot Child
The Afghan Whigs – Demon in Profile
Sebastien Tellier – L’Amour Et La Violence
Eli – The Bad Place
Voilaaa – On The L’Avait Dit (feat. Pat Kalla)
Feindrehstar – Antelope (feat. Ebo Taylor)
Geraldo Pino – Power To The People
Bixiga 70 – Balboa Da Silva
Cookin On 3 Burners – PuSh It Up (feat. Kyle Auldist)
Dave Hamilton – Ain’t It A Groove
The Wings Band – Single Boy
Degiheugi – Freedom Ring
King Geedorah – Anti Matter (feat. MF Doom & Mr fantastik)
Action Bronson – No Time
Apollo Brown & Skyzoo – Visionary Riches
Deltron 3030 – 3030
Birth of Joy – The Sound
Allison Crutchfield – Dean’s Room
Captain Ivory – Bottle & A Penitentiary
Dope Lemon – Home Soon
Faber – J’ai Toujours Rêvé D’être Un Gangster
— — Zu Gast Im Studio — —
Cirque de Loin
— — — — — — — — — — — —
RONA – Lige Am Meer
RONA – Muschter
— — — — — — — — — — — —
La Batteria – Formula (feat. Patchani Brothers)
Fumaça Preta – Vou Me Libertar
Capital Letters – Opportunity
Dub Pistols – Six Million Ways To Live
Ecstra Kool – +gLAd+
Boogie Belgique – Lucifer