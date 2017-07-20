Las Venas Abiertas
Seit mehr als 500 Jahren sind die Adern Lateinamerikas geöffnet und das erklärt, warum Europa heute reich und Lateinamerika arm ist.

Las Venas Abiertas („Die offenen Adern Lateinamerikas“ E. Galeano) ist keine neue Musiksendung auf Radio RaBe, sondern Lärm und brutale Entladungen voller Verzerrungen, Geschwindigkeit und Schreie. Schreie, die die Apokalypse ankündigen und die Schrecken von Krieg, Elend, Ungleichheit und diesem System anklagen.

Wir spielen Stücke ab Mitte der 1970er Jahre bis heute, von Crust, Punk und HC über Metal zu Grindcore und Powerviolence. Es gibt Bands aus der ganzen Welt und in allen Sprachen zu hören. Jeweils am Mittwoch alle 14 Tage um 20 Uhr.

Es ist mehr als 30 Jahre her, dass ich zum ersten Mal Punk und Metal gehört habe und jetzt möchte ich das teilen.

Miguel Grazioso
Der Klang der Wellen auf Musik

!Sommerradio 2017

Ausgabe für Sommerradio von 19. Juli mit Surfmusik

Tracklist:

  1. The Astronauts – Baja (Lee Hazlewood)
  2. The Bel-Airs – Volcanic Action
  3. The Challengers – Cruel Sea (The Dakotas)
  4. The Centurions – Intoxica (The Revels)
  5. The Tornados – Scalping Party
  6. The Trashmen – Malagueña (Ernesto Lecuona)
  7. The Chantays – Banzai
  8. The Surfmen – Paradise Cove
  9. The Surfaris – Sleep Walk (Santo & Johnny)
  10. The Ventures – Dick Tracy
  11. The Sentinals – Big Surf
  12. The Lively Ones – Goofy Foot
  13. The Honeys – Shoot The Curl
  14. Annette Funicello – Beach Party
  15. Dave Myers & The Surftones – Church Key (The Revels)

escuchar/hören

In Noise We Trust

  NOISE!! zu viel Punk für metalheads, zu viel Metal für punks Sendung von 28. Juni, die andere Seite eines Split III… Tracklist:

  1. Dog

PEACE, LOVE & POWERVIOLENCE

  Ausgabe vom 17. Mai. Not violence, but Powerviolence! Video von Infest, gegründet in 1986. Ihrem Gitarristen, Matt Domino, hat diese neue style als