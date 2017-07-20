Las Venas Abiertas

Ausgabe für Sommerradio von 19. Juli mit Surfmusik
Tracklist:
- The Astronauts – Baja (Lee Hazlewood)
- The Bel-Airs – Volcanic Action
- The Challengers – Cruel Sea (The Dakotas)
- The Centurions – Intoxica (The Revels)
- The Tornados – Scalping Party
- The Trashmen – Malagueña (Ernesto Lecuona)
- The Chantays – Banzai
- The Surfmen – Paradise Cove
- The Surfaris – Sleep Walk (Santo & Johnny)
- The Ventures – Dick Tracy
- The Sentinals – Big Surf
- The Lively Ones – Goofy Foot
- The Honeys – Shoot The Curl
- Annette Funicello – Beach Party
- Dave Myers & The Surftones – Church Key (The Revels)