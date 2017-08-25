Der Morgen Freitag

PANDA DUB – Axion esti 3.0

ILLBILLY HITEC – Split Tongue

IAM – Ils ne savent pas

LA GALE – Fantomes Froides 3.0

CHINESE MAN – Modern Slave

KOOL SAVAS,SAMY DELUXE&R.A. THE RUGGED MAN – Wahre Liebe

LONDON POSSE – Here comes the rugged one

GUNSHOT – Mind of a Razor (remix)

ALICE JEMIMA – No diggity

MARLON ASHER – Ganja Farmer

JAHTARI FT.PUPAJIM – International Farmer

WIZ KHALIFA & ALBOROSIE – Still Blazin

JUNIOR KELLY – Love so nice

FANTAN MOJAH – Take me Home

RICHIE SPICE – Brown Skin

DELIQUENT HABITS – Go Eazy

LUDACRIS – Blueberry Yum Yum

SNOOP DOG FT. OCTOBER LONDON – Revolution

GIL SCOTT HERON – The Revolution will not be televised

THE FAT BACK BAND – Let the Drum speak

CHICO & BUDDY – Soul Funk

RIPPLE – I don’t know what is, sure it’s funky

LOS MIRLOS – La culebra

THE BAR-KAYS – I’ve been trying

ROUMEE FT. MIGO & IROAS – Im Oug fur Zyt

S.O.S. – Güggulutä

THE MENAHAN STREET BAND – The Traitor

KNÄCKEBOUL – Kinder fum Kapitalismus pt.2

TOMMY VERCETTI – Blases Rot

GÖLDIN & BIT-TUNER – Schiiwerfer

THE HONEY DRIPPERS – Impeach the President

J.COLE – Wet dreams

THIEVERY CORPORATION – Ghetto Matrix

JAH9 – Hardcore

SLIM SMITH & THE UNIQUES – Let me go Girl

BURNING SPEAR – Marcus Garvey

BELLA CIAO