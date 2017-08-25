Der Morgen Freitag
Über die Sendung

RaBes Morgensendung mit Spielen und Verlosungen (von Tickets, DVDs, CDs etc.), Wetter, Interviews und viel Musik – von und mit den Moderatoren Speedee Beuret und Dänu dr Dänu Bill.

PLAYLIST 25.08.2017

PANDA DUB – Axion esti 3.0

ILLBILLY HITEC – Split Tongue

IAM – Ils ne savent pas

LA GALE – Fantomes Froides 3.0

CHINESE MAN – Modern Slave

KOOL SAVAS,SAMY DELUXE&R.A. THE RUGGED MAN – Wahre Liebe

LONDON POSSE – Here comes the rugged one

GUNSHOT – Mind of a Razor (remix)

ALICE JEMIMA – No diggity

MARLON ASHER – Ganja Farmer

JAHTARI FT.PUPAJIM – International Farmer

WIZ KHALIFA & ALBOROSIE – Still Blazin

JUNIOR KELLY – Love so nice

FANTAN MOJAH – Take me Home

RICHIE SPICE – Brown Skin

DELIQUENT HABITS – Go Eazy

LUDACRIS – Blueberry Yum Yum

SNOOP DOG FT. OCTOBER LONDON – Revolution

GIL SCOTT HERON – The Revolution will not be televised

THE FAT BACK BAND – Let the Drum speak

CHICO & BUDDY – Soul Funk

RIPPLE – I don’t know what is, sure it’s funky

LOS MIRLOS – La culebra

THE BAR-KAYS – I’ve been trying

ROUMEE FT. MIGO & IROAS – Im Oug fur Zyt

S.O.S. – Güggulutä

THE MENAHAN STREET BAND – The Traitor

KNÄCKEBOUL – Kinder fum Kapitalismus pt.2

TOMMY VERCETTI – Blases Rot

GÖLDIN & BIT-TUNER – Schiiwerfer

THE HONEY DRIPPERS – Impeach the President

J.COLE – Wet dreams

THIEVERY CORPORATION – Ghetto Matrix

JAH9 – Hardcore

SLIM SMITH & THE UNIQUES – Let me go Girl

BURNING SPEAR – Marcus Garvey

BELLA CIAO

 

PLAYLIST 04.08.2017

AYO - Down on my Knees PETER TOSH - Mystic Man MISTY IN ROOTS - Judas Iscariot FREDDY MCKAY - Love is a Treasure THE UNTOUCHABLES - Tighten up THE KINGSTONIANS - Sufferer DENDEMANN - 3 1/2Minuten SHABAN & KÄPTN PENG - Sie mögen sich DR DRE - Let me ride TIM DOG - Fuck ... >

PLAYLIST 14.7.2017

BEGINNER - Füchse ASD - African Riddim Bounty Killer - Dub Fi Dub EEK A MOUSE - Ganja Smuggelin CORNELL CAMPELL - Only Lover Dub CORNELL CAMPELL - Didn't I Version BLUNDETTO - Voices BUJU BANTON - Hill And Valleys REGIME - No Beef, Hard Work, Robbin Us ILLBILLY HITEC - ... >

PLAYLIST 7.7.2017

  1. BEGINNER - Nicht Allein
  2. BUNNY WAILER - This Train
  3. EL CLUB DE LOS POETAS VIOLENTOS - Oye,Oye
  4. FUSION SQUARE GARDEN FT.DODO - Sie oder mir
  5. E.K.R. - Chue Bueb Gschichte
  6. LDEEP - Sympathy
  7. URS POP - Säget u
    8. ... >

PLAYLIST 30.06.2017

JOHNNY CASH - Personal Jesus DEPECHE MODE - A question of Lust U-ROY - King Tubbys Special DESMOND DEKKER - The Israelites KRS ONE - Hip Hop speaks from Heaven ARRESTED DEVELOPMENT - Tennesse THE FUGEES - Nappy Heads DAMIAN MARLEY FT. STEPHEN MARLEY - Medication YOUTHSTAR FT. ... >

PLAYLIST 23.06.2017

BARRINGTON LEVY - Under my Sensi BOB MARLEY - Misty Morning GAPPY RANKS - I Rise JAH9 & CHRONIXX - Hardcore SON OF BAZERK - What could be better N.W.A. - Dopeman MOBB DEEP - Hell on Earth D.I.T.C. - Thick WARREN G - Regulate O.C. - My World MARK B & BLADE FT. ... >

PLAYLIST 16.06.2017

WORD SOUND - Dub-Hop Anthem BOB MARLEY - Is this Love (Dubmatix-Mix) DYNAMITE DELUXE FT. PATRICE - Lots of Signs ILLBILLY HITEC - Blaze SILAS ZEPHANIA - Global Witness TRUE TIGER FT.P-MONEY - Slang like this ABSTRACT RUDE & DJ VADIM - The Fisherman WYCLEF JEAN - Gone till ... >

PLAYLIST 9.6.2017

PRIMITIVE LYRICS  - Chorus zum vorus GÖLDIN&BIT-TUNER - Dynamite MIGO - Warte ufe Schnee MAIN CONCEPT - Hier und Jetzt LIFE - Babylonians KRS ONE - The Bridge is over ERIC B & RAKIM - Let the Rhythym hit em LAS YEGRAS - Chicha Roja BONGO HERMANN - Dew of Herman BOB ... >

PLAYLIST 2.6.2017

LINTON KWESI JOHNSON - Bass Culture LOOPTROOP - Looking for Love LYNYRD SKYNYRD - Free Bird IAM - Je danse le Mia THE BLACK EYED PEAS - Karma A TRIBE CALLED QUEST - We the People KÄPTN PENG UND DIE TENTAKEL VON DELPHI - Tango im Treibsand THE UPSETTERS REVUE - Play on Mr. ... >

PLAYLIST 19.05.2017

ALMAMEGRETTA - Nun te scurda PANDA DUB - Axion Esti 3.0 DUBMATIX FT. JAHJAH MAN - Dub du Ragga DJ VADIM - Ruling Sound CARLENE DAVIS - Cry me River THE GAYLADS - ABC Rockstedy MUNGOS HI FI - Rain keeps falling SILVERTONE - The strong will survive STEREOLUCHS - M 13 EFFE - ... >

PLAYLIST 12.05.2017

FINNLY QUAYE - Supreme I preme DUBMATIX FT. TENOR FLY - Show down DELLY RANK - Juggle Me a Juggle ILLBILLY HITEC FT. LONGFINGAH - Higher Calling BAZE - Pfütze(Glungge) BUNJI GARLIN&MILLION STYLEZ - Long Time THE FRIGHTNRS - Trouble in here GAPPY RANKS - Guide me GAPPY ... >

PLAYLIST 5.5.2017

PACO MENDOZA - Cumbiame Remix DENGUE DENGUE DENGUE - Chichon SAMY DELUXE - Weck mich auf KNACKEBOUL - Push it E.K.R - Fritz KINDERZIMMER PRODUCTIONS - Twoinonetwo KÄPTN PENG - Omega Peng BLACK MOON - I got cha opin GANG STARR&JOJO - Royality ARTIFACTS - 16.The ... >

Von Warning bis Feuer

Die Playlist vom Freitagmorgen:

  1. DUBMATIX FT. JOE PILGRIM - Africans
  2. PANDA DUB - Brutal Stepper
  3. CAPITOL1212 FT.DANGER MAN - Warning
  4. CHINESE MAN FT.YOUTHSTAR,TAIWAN MC,ILLAMAN - Blah!
  5. MEGALOH FT. TRETTMAN - Wer hat die Hitze
    6. ... >