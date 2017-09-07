Las Venas Abiertas

130. Ausgabe von 6. September, die andere Seite eines Split IV…
Tracklist:
- Nö Pöwer – Charged
- Nerveskade – Total Isolation
- Folkeiis – Blood
- System Fucker – Absolutely Unshaken Strong Mind
- Disable – Why Must Children Die?
- No Fucker – Countless Sorrow
- Urko – Swine
- Violent Party – End Of Existence
- Öpstand – Leur Morale Pue
- No Comply – Ogar Part II
- Defeatist – Sorrowful Ways
- Downtrodden – World Of Commodities
- Doom Siren – War = Madness
- Reign Of Bombs – Death Squads
- Subversion – Taste For Flesh
- Coma – Bloodstained Eyes
- Eaten Raw – Bloodhound + Head Off
- Scarred For Life – Laws Of The Rich
- Wind Of Pain – Visions Of Mass Destruction