Las Venas Abiertas
Seit mehr als 500 Jahren sind die Adern Lateinamerikas geöffnet und das erklärt, warum Europa heute reich und Lateinamerika arm ist.

Las Venas Abiertas („Die offenen Adern Lateinamerikas“ E. Galeano) ist keine neue Musiksendung auf Radio RaBe, sondern Lärm und brutale Entladungen voller Verzerrungen, Geschwindigkeit und Schreie. Schreie, die die Apokalypse ankündigen und die Schrecken von Krieg, Elend, Ungleichheit und diesem System anklagen.

Wir spielen Stücke ab Mitte der 1970er Jahre bis heute, von Crust, Punk und HC über Metal zu Grindcore und Powerviolence. Es gibt Bands aus der ganzen Welt und in allen Sprachen zu hören. Jeweils am Mittwoch alle 14 Tage um 20 Uhr.

Es ist mehr als 30 Jahre her, dass ich zum ersten Mal Punk und Metal gehört habe und jetzt möchte ich das teilen.

Miguel Grazioso
  • Mi, 20.9., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Mi, 4.10., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Mi, 18.10., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Mi, 1.11., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Mi, 15.11., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Mi, 29.11., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Mi, 13.12., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Mi, 27.12., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Mi, 10.1., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Mi, 24.1., 20:00 - 21:00
Sommerpause ist vorbei, wieder im Studio

 

130. Ausgabe von 6. September, die andere Seite eines Split IV…

Tracklist:

  1. Nö Pöwer – Charged
  2. Nerveskade – Total Isolation
  3. Folkeiis – Blood
  4. System Fucker – Absolutely Unshaken Strong Mind
  5. Disable – Why Must Children Die?
  6. No Fucker – Countless Sorrow
  7. Urko – Swine
  8. Violent Party – End Of Existence
  9. Öpstand – Leur Morale Pue
  10. No Comply – Ogar Part II
  11. Defeatist – Sorrowful Ways
  12. Downtrodden – World Of Commodities
  13. Doom Siren – War = Madness
  14. Reign Of Bombs – Death Squads
  15. Subversion – Taste For Flesh
  16. Coma – Bloodstained Eyes
  17. Eaten Raw – Bloodhound + Head Off
  18. Scarred For Life – Laws Of The Rich
  19. Wind Of Pain – Visions Of Mass Destruction

escuchar/hören

