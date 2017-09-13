Der Morgen Mittwoch

Wünderschönen guten Morgen meine Lieben

Jetzt wieder live auf RaBe, 95.6 MHz, The hottest Morning Show In Town!!!

Tune in, enjoy

Playlist vom 13.09.17, Der Morgen

Syl Johnson – Is It Because I’m Black? (feat. The Bamboos)

Big John Patton – Cissy Strut

Grant Green – Ease Back

Bembeya Jazz – Petit Sekou

Bob Dorough – Three Is The Magic Number

Organic Grooves – Banal Reality

Alton Ellis – It’s A Shame

Hortense Ellis – I’m Just A Girl

Keith & Ken – I Won’t Let You Go

Toots and the Maytals – Reggae Got Soul

Bongo Man – Where’s Garvey

George Symonette – Don’t Touch Me Tomato

Tommy McCook – Riverton City

The Abyssinians – Satta Massa Gana

Hopeton Lewis – Sounds and Pressure

Mulatu Astatke – Yegelle Tezeta

Wganda Kenya – Shakalaode

Kris Okotie – Show Me Your Backside

Geraldo Pino & The Heartbeats – Heavy, Heavy, Heavy

The Uniques – A Yuh (Hey You)

The Heptones – Message From A Black Man

Gene Lawrence – Feel Like Making Love

Gnonnas Pédro – Yiri Yiri Boum

Mass Production – Welcome To Our World

Pacific Rhythm Combo – Honky Tonk Popcorn

Henri-Pierre Noël – Simbi

Jimmy McGriff – The Worm

Eddie Henderson – Acuphuncture

The Mighty Show Stoppers – Hippy Skippy Moon Strut

Stephanie Mills – You Can’t Run From My Love

Gwen Guthrie – Peanut Butter

Madeka – Mokote

Art Melody – L’Ébène Est Dans Le Noir

Degiheugi – Qu’Attendez Vous De Moi ?

The Coppers – Acapulco, Dos De La Tarde

The Sound Defects – Take Out

Roland Alphonso – El Pussycat Ska