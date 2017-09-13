Über die Sendung

RaBes Morgensendung mit Spielen und Verlosungen (von Tickets, DVDs, CDs etc.), Wetter, Interviews und viel Musik – von und mit den Moderatoren Beni Hächler und Urs Rihs.

Links
Sendungsmachende
Benjamin Hächler
Urs Rihs
Nächste Sendungen
  • Mi, 20.9., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 27.9., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 4.10., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 11.10., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 18.10., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 25.10., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 1.11., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 8.11., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 15.11., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 22.11., 8:00 - 11:00
Sendungsportrait
Sendung

Der Morgen Mittwoch

·

The Hottest morning Show In Town

Wünderschönen guten Morgen meine Lieben
Jetzt wieder live auf RaBe, 95.6 MHz, The hottest Morning Show In Town!!!
Tune in, enjoy

Playlist vom 13.09.17, Der Morgen

Syl Johnson – Is It Because I’m Black? (feat. The Bamboos)
Big John Patton – Cissy Strut
Grant Green – Ease Back
Bembeya Jazz – Petit Sekou
Bob Dorough – Three Is The Magic Number
Organic Grooves – Banal Reality
Alton Ellis – It’s A Shame
Hortense Ellis – I’m Just A Girl
Keith & Ken – I Won’t Let You Go
Toots and the Maytals – Reggae Got Soul
Bongo Man – Where’s Garvey
George Symonette – Don’t Touch Me Tomato
Tommy McCook – Riverton City
The Abyssinians – Satta Massa Gana
Hopeton Lewis – Sounds and Pressure
Mulatu Astatke – Yegelle Tezeta
Wganda Kenya – Shakalaode
Kris Okotie – Show Me Your Backside
Geraldo Pino & The Heartbeats – Heavy, Heavy, Heavy
The Uniques – A Yuh (Hey You)
The Heptones – Message From A Black Man
Gene Lawrence – Feel Like Making Love
Gnonnas Pédro – Yiri Yiri Boum
Mass Production – Welcome To Our World
Pacific Rhythm Combo – Honky Tonk Popcorn
Henri-Pierre Noël – Simbi
Jimmy McGriff – The Worm
Eddie Henderson – Acuphuncture
The Mighty Show Stoppers – Hippy Skippy Moon Strut
Stephanie Mills – You Can’t Run From My Love
Gwen Guthrie – Peanut Butter
Madeka – Mokote
Art Melody – L’Ébène Est Dans Le Noir
Degiheugi – Qu’Attendez Vous De Moi ?
The Coppers – Acapulco, Dos De La Tarde
The Sound Defects – Take Out
Roland Alphonso – El Pussycat Ska