Der Morgen Mittwoch

Playlist vom 13.09.17, Der Morgen
Syl Johnson – Is It Because I’m Black? (feat. The Bamboos)
Big John Patton – Cissy Strut
Grant Green – Ease Back
Bembeya Jazz – Petit Sekou
Bob Dorough – Three Is The Magic Number
Organic Grooves – Banal Reality
Alton Ellis – It’s A Shame
Hortense Ellis – I’m Just A Girl
Keith & Ken – I Won’t Let You Go
Toots and the Maytals – Reggae Got Soul
Bongo Man – Where’s Garvey
George Symonette – Don’t Touch Me Tomato
Tommy McCook – Riverton City
The Abyssinians – Satta Massa Gana
Hopeton Lewis – Sounds and Pressure
Mulatu Astatke – Yegelle Tezeta
Wganda Kenya – Shakalaode
Kris Okotie – Show Me Your Backside
Geraldo Pino & The Heartbeats – Heavy, Heavy, Heavy
The Uniques – A Yuh (Hey You)
The Heptones – Message From A Black Man
Gene Lawrence – Feel Like Making Love
Gnonnas Pédro – Yiri Yiri Boum
Mass Production – Welcome To Our World
Pacific Rhythm Combo – Honky Tonk Popcorn
Henri-Pierre Noël – Simbi
Jimmy McGriff – The Worm
Eddie Henderson – Acuphuncture
The Mighty Show Stoppers – Hippy Skippy Moon Strut
Stephanie Mills – You Can’t Run From My Love
Gwen Guthrie – Peanut Butter
Madeka – Mokote
Art Melody – L’Ébène Est Dans Le Noir
Degiheugi – Qu’Attendez Vous De Moi ?
The Coppers – Acapulco, Dos De La Tarde
The Sound Defects – Take Out
Roland Alphonso – El Pussycat Ska