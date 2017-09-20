Der Morgen Mittwoch

Wiedermal vereint, zu zweit, der beste Start in den Tag!
Tune in, enjoy
Playlist vom 20.09.17
Laid Back – Bakerman
All XS – Millennials
Arcade Fire – Electric Blue
Jacco Gardner – Grey Lanes
Ceschi – Beauty For Bosses
Donovan – Get Thy Bearings
Jorge Ben – Ponta de Lança Africano (Umbabarauma)
Hermitude – Get in My Life
Iman Omari – BruceLEE
Audio Dope – Solar
Inkswel – Glass Tear Groove (feat. Zackey Force Funk)
Tame Impala – The Moment
Stormzy – Shut Up
Young Fathers – Only God Knows (feat. Leith Congregational Choir)
Solange – Don’t Touch My Hair
Gramatik – Muy Tranquilo
Feindrehstar – From Bob To Stevie (feat. Dave Aju)
Jazz Liberatorz – What’s Real (feat. Aloe Blacc)
MIA – Bird Song (Diplo Remix)
Las Bistecs – DJ Bicha
Roots Manuva – Crying
Calexico – Cumbia de Donde
Clarence Reid – Mark My Word
Charles Bradley – Ain’t It A Sin
Gil Scott-Heron – The Bottle
Larry Gus – Belong To Love
Jr. Thomas & The Volcanos – Burning Fire
The Evasions – Wikka Wrap
Dazz Band – Swoop (I’m Yours)
B. Baker Chocolate Co. – Higher and Higher / The High and Mighty
Kreamcicle – Hold On
Zulu Pearls – Not Like Others (Young Marco Remix)
Beat Broker – Honey It’s You
Nude Disco & Curtis Chip – My House
Voilaaa – Mbele
Ricardo Miranda Presents Latin Soul Brothas – Otra Voz
Brainswtorm – Hot For You (Danny Krivit Edit)
Inkswel – Lipstick N Blushin