Der Morgen Mittwoch

Wiedermal vereint, zu zweit, der beste Start in den Tag!

Tune in, enjoy

Playlist vom 20.09.17

Laid Back – Bakerman

All XS – Millennials

Arcade Fire – Electric Blue

Jacco Gardner – Grey Lanes

Ceschi – Beauty For Bosses

Donovan – Get Thy Bearings

Jorge Ben – Ponta de Lança Africano (Umbabarauma)

Hermitude – Get in My Life

Iman Omari – BruceLEE

Audio Dope – Solar

Inkswel – Glass Tear Groove (feat. Zackey Force Funk)

Tame Impala – The Moment

Stormzy – Shut Up

Young Fathers – Only God Knows (feat. Leith Congregational Choir)

Solange – Don’t Touch My Hair

Gramatik – Muy Tranquilo

Feindrehstar – From Bob To Stevie (feat. Dave Aju)

Jazz Liberatorz – What’s Real (feat. Aloe Blacc)

MIA – Bird Song (Diplo Remix)

Las Bistecs – DJ Bicha

Roots Manuva – Crying

Calexico – Cumbia de Donde

Clarence Reid – Mark My Word

Charles Bradley – Ain’t It A Sin

Gil Scott-Heron – The Bottle

Larry Gus – Belong To Love

Jr. Thomas & The Volcanos – Burning Fire

The Evasions – Wikka Wrap

Dazz Band – Swoop (I’m Yours)

B. Baker Chocolate Co. – Higher and Higher / The High and Mighty

Kreamcicle – Hold On

Zulu Pearls – Not Like Others (Young Marco Remix)

Beat Broker – Honey It’s You

Nude Disco & Curtis Chip ‎– My House

Voilaaa – Mbele

Ricardo Miranda Presents Latin Soul Brothas – Otra Voz

Brainswtorm – Hot For You (Danny Krivit Edit)

Inkswel – Lipstick N Blushin