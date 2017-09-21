Las Venas Abiertas

Ausgabe von 20. September mit HC, Powerviolence, Grindcore, fast Raw HC Punk, Stenchcore, Crustcore, D-Beat
Tracklist:
- Magnum Force – Out Of Time
- Sex Prisoner – Shoulders Straight + Loaded Dice + Cauldron Of Hate
- To The Point – Faces Of Meth + My Cell + Free Ride
- Pick Your Side – Your Elected Leaders
- Sidetracked – Manipulate + Fine Line
- Rhino Charge – Business Is Next To Godliness
- Half Gorilla – Veriloquent
- Snobbslakt – Otrygg Provanställning
- Plasmid – Lust For Power
- Gasmask – ダイオキシン
- Innocents – Life’s A Dog
- Zygote – In The Red
- Zoe – Grief Of The End
- Zotz – Ultima Noche
- Shitlist – Deprogram
- Deathraid – Surrounded
- Crutches – Framtiden
- Project Hopeless – Vem Är Det Som Slutligen Vinner
- Banane Metalik – Fils De Satan
The High Road: Sonntag 8. Oktober um 23 Uhr
The High Road: Domingo 8 de Octubre a las 23 Hs.