Las Venas Abiertas
Seit mehr als 500 Jahren sind die Adern Lateinamerikas geöffnet und das erklärt, warum Europa heute reich und Lateinamerika arm ist.

Las Venas Abiertas („Die offenen Adern Lateinamerikas“ E. Galeano) ist keine neue Musiksendung auf Radio RaBe, sondern Lärm und brutale Entladungen voller Verzerrungen, Geschwindigkeit und Schreie. Schreie, die die Apokalypse ankündigen und die Schrecken von Krieg, Elend, Ungleichheit und diesem System anklagen.

Wir spielen Stücke ab Mitte der 1970er Jahre bis heute, von Crust, Punk und HC über Metal zu Grindcore und Powerviolence. Es gibt Bands aus der ganzen Welt und in allen Sprachen zu hören. Jeweils am Mittwoch alle 14 Tage um 20 Uhr.

Es ist mehr als 30 Jahre her, dass ich zum ersten Mal Punk und Metal gehört habe und jetzt möchte ich das teilen.

Miguel Grazioso
  • Mi, 4.10., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Mi, 18.10., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Mi, 1.11., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Mi, 15.11., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Mi, 29.11., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Mi, 13.12., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Mi, 27.12., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Mi, 10.1., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Mi, 24.1., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Mi, 7.2., 20:00 - 21:00
Las Venas Abiertas

schnell, laut, aggressiv, verzerrt

 

Ausgabe von 20. September mit HC, Powerviolence, Grindcore, fast Raw HC Punk, Stenchcore, Crustcore, D-Beat

  1. Magnum Force – Out Of Time
  2. Sex Prisoner – Shoulders Straight + Loaded Dice + Cauldron Of Hate
  3. To The Point – Faces Of Meth + My Cell + Free Ride
  4. Pick Your Side – Your Elected Leaders
  5. Sidetracked – Manipulate + Fine Line
  6. Rhino Charge – Business Is Next To Godliness
  7. Half Gorilla – Veriloquent
  8. Snobbslakt – Otrygg Provanställning
  9. Plasmid – Lust For Power
  10. Gasmask – ダイオキシン
  11. Innocents – Life’s A Dog
  12. Zygote – In The Red
  13. Zoe – Grief Of The End
  14. Zotz – Ultima Noche
  15. Shitlist – Deprogram
  16. Deathraid – Surrounded
  17. Crutches – Framtiden
  18. Project Hopeless – Vem Är Det Som Slutligen Vinner
  19. Banane Metalik – Fils De Satan

The High Road: Sonntag 8. Oktober um 23 Uhr
The High Road: Domingo 8 de Octubre a las 23 Hs.

In Noise We Trust

  NOISE!! zu viel Punk für metalheads, zu viel Metal für punks Sendung von 28. Juni, die andere Seite eines Split III…

PEACE, LOVE & POWERVIOLENCE

  Ausgabe vom 17. Mai. Not violence, but Powerviolence! Video von Infest, gegründet in 1986.