Der Morgen Mittwoch

Playlist vom 27.09.17, Der Morgen

Bonobo – Outlier

Charles Bradley – Ain’t It A Sin [R.I.P]

Soul Vibrations – The Dump

The Haggis Horns – Hot Damn!

Booker T Averheart – Heart ‚N Soul

The Orlons – Tonight

Cliff Nobles & Co. – The Horse

The Poets of Rhythm – More Mess On My Thing

The Best of Both Worlds – 50-50

The Backyard Heavies – Soul Junction

Joao Luiz – Super Mulher

Pacific Rhythm Combo – Honky Tonk Popcorn

Touch and Go – Would You…?

Nicolas Jaar – Mi Mujer

Patchworks – Sugar

Funkstörung – I Does It

Rail Band – Maribayasa

Cheba Fadela Et Cheb Sahraoui – Mani Mani

Baba Zula – Hopçe

Maryam Saleh – Nouh Al Hamam (Produced by Oddisee)

Madeka – Mokote

20syl – Voices (feat. Rita J.)

The Whole Truth – Two Fools (Dub) (feat. Earl 16)

Pablo Nouvelle – Rolling In The Deep

Unknown Mortal Orchestra – Multi-Love

Tricky – Nicotine Love (French-language version feat. Ajeya)

The Catch – 25 Years

Master Boogies Song & Dance – When The Shit Hits The Fan

Tirogo – Disco Maniac

Alogte Oho & His Sounds of Joy – Yu Ya Yumma

Napo De Mi Amor et ses Black Devils – Leki Santchi

Midnight Groovers – Africa

No 1 de No 1 – Guajira Ven

Trio Ternura – Filhos De Zambi

Voilaaa – Spies Are Watching Me (feat. Sir Jean)

Bonobo – Bambro Koyo Ganda (feat. Innov Gnawa)

Blackrock – New York City Bump (Theme)

Bobo Mr. Soul – Hitchhike To Heartbreak Road

Jr. Walker & The All Stars – Cleo’s Back

Daniel Norgren – Let Me Go