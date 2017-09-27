Der Morgen Mittwoch

Playlist vom 27.09.17, Der Morgen
Bonobo – Outlier
Charles Bradley – Ain’t It A Sin [R.I.P]
Soul Vibrations – The Dump
The Haggis Horns – Hot Damn!
Booker T Averheart – Heart ‚N Soul
The Orlons – Tonight
Cliff Nobles & Co. – The Horse
The Poets of Rhythm – More Mess On My Thing
The Best of Both Worlds – 50-50
The Backyard Heavies – Soul Junction
Joao Luiz – Super Mulher
Pacific Rhythm Combo – Honky Tonk Popcorn
Touch and Go – Would You…?
Nicolas Jaar – Mi Mujer
Patchworks – Sugar
Funkstörung – I Does It
Rail Band – Maribayasa
Cheba Fadela Et Cheb Sahraoui – Mani Mani
Baba Zula – Hopçe
Maryam Saleh – Nouh Al Hamam (Produced by Oddisee)
Madeka – Mokote
20syl – Voices (feat. Rita J.)
The Whole Truth – Two Fools (Dub) (feat. Earl 16)
Pablo Nouvelle – Rolling In The Deep
Unknown Mortal Orchestra – Multi-Love
Tricky – Nicotine Love (French-language version feat. Ajeya)
The Catch – 25 Years
Master Boogies Song & Dance – When The Shit Hits The Fan
Tirogo – Disco Maniac
Alogte Oho & His Sounds of Joy – Yu Ya Yumma
Napo De Mi Amor et ses Black Devils – Leki Santchi
Midnight Groovers – Africa
No 1 de No 1 – Guajira Ven
Trio Ternura – Filhos De Zambi
Voilaaa – Spies Are Watching Me (feat. Sir Jean)
Bonobo – Bambro Koyo Ganda (feat. Innov Gnawa)
Blackrock – New York City Bump (Theme)
Bobo Mr. Soul – Hitchhike To Heartbreak Road
Jr. Walker & The All Stars – Cleo’s Back
Daniel Norgren – Let Me Go