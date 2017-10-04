Der Morgen Mittwoch

Playlist vom 04.10.17

Sufjan Stevens – All Of Me Wants All Of You

The Districts – Suburban Smell

Grant Green – Sookie Sookie

Lonnie Smith – Spinning Wheel

Herbie Hancock – Three Bags Full

Soul Surfers – You Can Run (But You Can’t Hide) From My Love (feat. Myron & E)

The Sound Stylistics – Shake And Hip Drop

Janko Nilovic – Drug Song

Kenny Rogers – Just Dropped In (To See What Condition My Condition Was In)

Charles Sherrell – Soul Man

Wiseguys – The Sound You Hear

Looptroop – Fruits Of Babylon

Nujabes – Strive (feat. Apani B-Fly Emcee)

Promoe – THX1138

Sandpeople – The City Sleeps

Kenn Starr – If (feat. Talib Kweli & Asheru)

Tumi, Chinese Man – Pills For Your Ills (feat. Khuli Chana)

Red Cloud & Digital Hemp – Afro Latin Concrete

Lloyd Charmers – Darker Than Blue

Bob Wear – Imaginations

Jimmy Edgar – Morris Nightingale Theme

Roots Manuva – Let The Spirit (Hot Chip Remix)

The NoMen – Revenge

Ana Mazzotti – Agora Ou Nunca Mais

Chicago – Street Player

Skip & Die – Cosmic Serpents

Carte Blanche – Do You Like It Like That

Sonya Spence – Let Love Flow On

Dady Mimbo – Bouba (Cool)

Paper Tiger – Gundam Bling

Son Lux – Lost It To Trying

Tycho – Spectre

Cycle – Saturday Girl

Digitalism – Idealistic

Street Fever – La Corde

Sheila & B Devotion – Spacer

Los Wawanco – La Tuna

Iconili – Mulato

Ricardo Lemvo – Nganga Kisi (feat. Makina Loca)