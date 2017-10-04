Der Morgen Mittwoch

Playlist vom 04.10.17
Sufjan Stevens – All Of Me Wants All Of You
The Districts – Suburban Smell
Grant Green – Sookie Sookie
Lonnie Smith – Spinning Wheel
Herbie Hancock – Three Bags Full
Soul Surfers – You Can Run (But You Can’t Hide) From My Love (feat. Myron & E)
The Sound Stylistics – Shake And Hip Drop
Janko Nilovic – Drug Song
Kenny Rogers – Just Dropped In (To See What Condition My Condition Was In)
Charles Sherrell – Soul Man
Wiseguys – The Sound You Hear
Looptroop – Fruits Of Babylon
Nujabes – Strive (feat. Apani B-Fly Emcee)
Promoe – THX1138
Sandpeople – The City Sleeps
Kenn Starr – If (feat. Talib Kweli & Asheru)
Tumi, Chinese Man – Pills For Your Ills (feat. Khuli Chana)
Red Cloud & Digital Hemp – Afro Latin Concrete
Lloyd Charmers – Darker Than Blue
Bob Wear – Imaginations
Jimmy Edgar – Morris Nightingale Theme
Roots Manuva – Let The Spirit (Hot Chip Remix)
The NoMen – Revenge
Ana Mazzotti – Agora Ou Nunca Mais
Chicago – Street Player
Skip & Die – Cosmic Serpents
Carte Blanche – Do You Like It Like That
Sonya Spence – Let Love Flow On
Dady Mimbo – Bouba (Cool)
Paper Tiger – Gundam Bling
Son Lux – Lost It To Trying
Tycho – Spectre
Cycle – Saturday Girl
Digitalism – Idealistic
Street Fever – La Corde
Sheila & B Devotion – Spacer
Los Wawanco – La Tuna
Iconili – Mulato
Ricardo Lemvo – Nganga Kisi (feat. Makina Loca)