Der Morgen Mittwoch

Playlist vom 11.10.17
BADBADNOTGOOD – Hedron
fbcfabric & reindeer – Passenger
fbcfabric & reindeer – One Inch Brook
fbcfabric & reindeer – Our Education
Yussef Kamaal – Strings of Light
Blundetto – Treat Me Like That (feat. Courtney John)
Africano – Satisfactorize Your Mind
The Afghan Whigs – Demon in Profile
Amara Touré – Lamento Cubano
Coldcut – Only Heaven (feat. Roots Manuva)
IAM – Un Cri Court Dans La Nuit (feat. Daddy Nuttea)
Ocean Wisdom – O Kiddi K (feat. Remus)
Twit One – Lecko Mio
Guts – Incomplete (feat. Leron Thomas)
Spoek Mathambo – The Mountain (feat. Pegasus Warning, DJ Spoko & DJ Mujava)
Flox – Killing U And Me
Hot Chip – Need You Now
HOVE – Journey To Arendal (Michael Turtle Remix)
Young Marco – Dreamless
Da Cruz – Virose
Carlos Vives – Rosa (Lascivio Bohemia Remix)
Da Lata – Um Amor A Mais (feat. Luisa Maita)
Karl Hector & the Malcouns – Ngunga Yeti Fofa (feat. Nicolas Tounga)
Alex Puddu – Horny At The Office
Myles Sanko – Land Of Paradise
Nina Simone – Everything Must Change
Everyday People – Is It Really That Bad?
Young Senators – Jungle
Lack of Afro – Fool (feat. Angeline Morrison)
Portugal. The Man – Feel It Still
ANOHNI – 4 Degrees
Moderat – Bad Kingdom
Forest Swords – Hoylake Misst
Linear Movement – Way Out Of Living
Dj Koze – I Want To Sleep
M.I.A. – Paper Planes (Diplo Remix)
MC Solaar – La Fin Justifie Les Moyens
Odesza – Late Night