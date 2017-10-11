Der Morgen Mittwoch

tune in!

Playlist vom 11.10.17

BADBADNOTGOOD – Hedron

fbcfabric & reindeer – Passenger

fbcfabric & reindeer – One Inch Brook

fbcfabric & reindeer – Our Education

Yussef Kamaal – Strings of Light

Blundetto – Treat Me Like That (feat. Courtney John)

Africano – Satisfactorize Your Mind

The Afghan Whigs – Demon in Profile

Amara Touré – Lamento Cubano

Coldcut – Only Heaven (feat. Roots Manuva)

IAM – Un Cri Court Dans La Nuit (feat. Daddy Nuttea)

Ocean Wisdom – O Kiddi K (feat. Remus)

Twit One – Lecko Mio

Guts – Incomplete (feat. Leron Thomas)

Spoek Mathambo – The Mountain (feat. Pegasus Warning, DJ Spoko & DJ Mujava)

Flox – Killing U And Me

Hot Chip – Need You Now

HOVE – Journey To Arendal (Michael Turtle Remix)

Young Marco – Dreamless

Da Cruz – Virose

Carlos Vives – Rosa (Lascivio Bohemia Remix)

Da Lata – Um Amor A Mais (feat. Luisa Maita)

Karl Hector & the Malcouns – Ngunga Yeti Fofa (feat. Nicolas Tounga)

Alex Puddu – Horny At The Office

Myles Sanko – Land Of Paradise

Nina Simone – Everything Must Change

Everyday People – Is It Really That Bad?

Young Senators – Jungle

Lack of Afro – Fool (feat. Angeline Morrison)

Portugal. The Man – Feel It Still

ANOHNI – 4 Degrees

Moderat – Bad Kingdom

Forest Swords – Hoylake Misst

Linear Movement – Way Out Of Living

Dj Koze – I Want To Sleep

M.I.A. – Paper Planes (Diplo Remix)

MC Solaar – La Fin Justifie Les Moyens

Odesza – Late Night