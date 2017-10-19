Las Venas Abiertas
Seit mehr als 500 Jahren sind die Adern Lateinamerikas geöffnet und das erklärt, warum Europa heute reich und Lateinamerika arm ist.

Las Venas Abiertas („Die offenen Adern Lateinamerikas“ E. Galeano) ist keine neue Musiksendung auf Radio RaBe, sondern Lärm und brutale Entladungen voller Verzerrungen, Geschwindigkeit und Schreie. Schreie, die die Apokalypse ankündigen und die Schrecken von Krieg, Elend, Ungleichheit und diesem System anklagen.

Wir spielen Stücke ab Mitte der 1970er Jahre bis heute, von Crust, Punk und HC über Metal zu Grindcore und Powerviolence. Es gibt Bands aus der ganzen Welt und in allen Sprachen zu hören. Jeweils am Mittwoch alle 14 Tage um 20 Uhr.

Es ist mehr als 30 Jahre her, dass ich zum ersten Mal Punk und Metal gehört habe und jetzt möchte ich das teilen.

Miguel Grazioso
Crust/Noise Punk 2017 releases

 

Ausgabe von 18. Oktober mit einige Veröffentlichungen von dieses Jahr mit neuen und alten HC Punk, D-Beat, Crust Punk, Noise Punk und Anarcho Punk bands.

Tracklist:

  1. Hässig – Wahlboykott
  2. Warwound – World Gone Crazy
  3. Anti-System – False Flag Media
  4. Active Minds – Corporate Dream
  5. Oi Polloi – Contra El Sistema
  6. Huasipungo – Juventud Bajo Control
  7. Fundación Albert Garcia – Do It Yourselfie
  8. Ultimo Gobierno – La Realidad
  9. 偏執症者 (Paranoid) – 未来戦争 (Mirai Sensou)
  10. Warvictims – Sönderknullad Jord
  11. Lebenden Toten – Losing Time
  12. Eel – Jump From Tower
  13. Disable – Extinction
  14. Crutches – Du Är Ditt Eget Fel
  15. Dissekerad – Tomma Ögon
  16. Inepsy – Countdown To Extinction
  17. Thisclose – Cracked Earth
  18. Electrozombies – Execration
  19. Finisterre – Crucial Times
  20. Satyricon – Black Wings and Withering Gloom

escuchar/hören

