Las Venas Abiertas

Ausgabe von 18. Oktober mit einige Veröffentlichungen von dieses Jahr mit neuen und alten HC Punk, D-Beat, Crust Punk, Noise Punk und Anarcho Punk bands.
Tracklist:
- Hässig – Wahlboykott
- Warwound – World Gone Crazy
- Anti-System – False Flag Media
- Active Minds – Corporate Dream
- Oi Polloi – Contra El Sistema
- Huasipungo – Juventud Bajo Control
- Fundación Albert Garcia – Do It Yourselfie
- Ultimo Gobierno – La Realidad
- 偏執症者 (Paranoid) – 未来戦争 (Mirai Sensou)
- Warvictims – Sönderknullad Jord
- Lebenden Toten – Losing Time
- Eel – Jump From Tower
- Disable – Extinction
- Crutches – Du Är Ditt Eget Fel
- Dissekerad – Tomma Ögon
- Inepsy – Countdown To Extinction
- Thisclose – Cracked Earth
- Electrozombies – Execration
- Finisterre – Crucial Times
- Satyricon – Black Wings and Withering Gloom