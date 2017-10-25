Der Morgen Mittwoch

Playlist vom 25.10.17
Damu The Fudgemunk – Rememberance
Kendrick Lamar – Institutionalized
De La Soul – Pain (feat. Snoop Dogg)
Akua Naru – (Black &) Blues People (feat. Christian Scott)
ASAP Mob – Put That On My Set (feat. A$AP Rocky & Skepta)
Jan Akkerman – Streetwalker
Digger Barnes – Pure As Gold
Neutral Milk Hotel – In The Aeroplane Over The Sea
Future Islands – Seasons (Waiting On You)
All XS – LCD
Kaytranada – Bullets (feat. Little Dragon)
Kinematik – Hhx
Arcade Fire – Good God Damn
Natural Self – In The Morning
Leprechaun – There’s No End to Our Love
Contagious – Music Freak
St. Paul and The Broken Bones – Like A Mighty River
Shabazz Palaces – Shine a Light (feat. Thaddillac)
Sharon Jones & the Dap-Kings – Genuine
Kitty Winter – New Morning (Rework by Todd Terje)
Souleance – Manana
Harleighblu – Play Me
Dope Lemon – Home Soon
Boogie Down Productions – South Bronx
Youngblood Brass Band – Brooklyn
The Detroit Experiment – Space Odyssey
Apollo Brown & Skyzoo – They Parked A Bentley On The Corner
Chuck Strong – Doin‘ It Cause It Feels Good
Cobblestone Jazz – Slap The Back
Dopplereffekt – Sterilization
Tycho – Horizon
Bonobo – Grains
CocoRosie – Smoke ‚Em Out (feat. ANOHNI)
Big Thief – Masterpiece
Black Rebel Motorcycle Club – Howl
Fai Baba – Straight Man
Blind Butcher – Staubsaugerbaby
Pharoah Sanders – Rejoice