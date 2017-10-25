Der Morgen Mittwoch

Playlist vom 25.10.17

Damu The Fudgemunk – Rememberance

Kendrick Lamar – Institutionalized

De La Soul – Pain (feat. Snoop Dogg)

Akua Naru – (Black &) Blues People (feat. Christian Scott)

ASAP Mob – Put That On My Set (feat. A$AP Rocky & Skepta)

Jan Akkerman – Streetwalker

Digger Barnes – Pure As Gold

Neutral Milk Hotel – In The Aeroplane Over The Sea

Future Islands – Seasons (Waiting On You)

All XS – LCD

Kaytranada – Bullets (feat. Little Dragon)

Kinematik – Hhx

Arcade Fire – Good God Damn

Natural Self – In The Morning

Leprechaun – There’s No End to Our Love

Contagious – Music Freak

St. Paul and The Broken Bones – Like A Mighty River

Shabazz Palaces – Shine a Light (feat. Thaddillac)

Sharon Jones & the Dap-Kings – Genuine

Kitty Winter – New Morning (Rework by Todd Terje)

Souleance – Manana

Harleighblu – Play Me

Dope Lemon – Home Soon

Boogie Down Productions – South Bronx

Youngblood Brass Band – Brooklyn

The Detroit Experiment – Space Odyssey

Apollo Brown & Skyzoo – They Parked A Bentley On The Corner

Chuck Strong – Doin‘ It Cause It Feels Good

Cobblestone Jazz – Slap The Back

Dopplereffekt – Sterilization

Tycho – Horizon

Bonobo – Grains

CocoRosie – Smoke ‚Em Out (feat. ANOHNI)

Big Thief – Masterpiece

Black Rebel Motorcycle Club – Howl

Fai Baba – Straight Man

Blind Butcher – Staubsaugerbaby

Pharoah Sanders – Rejoice