RaBes Morgensendung mit Spielen und Verlosungen (von Tickets, DVDs, CDs etc.), Wetter, Interviews und viel Musik – von und mit den Moderatoren Beni Hächler und Urs Rihs.

beni
Urs Rihs
  • Mi, 22.11., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 29.11., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 6.12., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 13.12., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 20.12., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 27.12., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 3.1., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 10.1., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 17.1., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 24.1., 8:00 - 11:00
Der Morgen Mittwoch

The hottest morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 15.11.17

The War On Drugs – Knocked Down
The Underground Youth – Persistant Stable Hell
The National – The System Only Dreams In Total Darkness
The Sweet Inspirations – Don’t Fight It
Lonnie Donegan – Putting On The Style
Joe Fox – What’s The World
Charles Bradley – Ain’t It A Sin
Dave Hamilton – Cracklin‘ Bread
The Jon Spencer Blues Explosion – Do The Get Down
Hollis Brown – Cold City
Jon Hopkins – Open Eye Signal
Hercules & Love Affair – Athene
Gangsters – Strung Out On The Boogie
Salsoul Orchestra – Getaway
Grup Şimşek – 3,2,2,3
The Bug – Bad (feat. Flowdan)
Ghostpoet – Off Peak Dreams
Space Age – No Reason
King Krule – Dum Surfer
Action Bronson – The Madness
Ocean Wisdom – O Kiddi K (feat. Remus)
Thundercat – Drink Dat (feat. Wiz Khalifa)
Second Image – Star
Nina Simone – Ain’t Got No, I Got Life
Queens Community Show Band – Ghetto Funk
Fela Kuti & His Africa 70 – Who’re You?
Ebo Taylor – Love And Death
West Nkosi – Durban Road
Victor Olaiya’s All Stars Soul International – Let Yourself Go
The Growlers – Night Ride
Phoebe Bridgers – Motion Sickness
Florence + The Machine – Spectrum
FKA Twigs – Two Weeks
Jeans For Jesus – Puli
Jessiquoi – The Rebel
The Districts – Airplane
Los Destellos – Onsta La Yerbita

