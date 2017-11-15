Der Morgen Mittwoch

Playlist vom 15.11.17

The War On Drugs – Knocked Down

The Underground Youth – Persistant Stable Hell

The National – The System Only Dreams In Total Darkness

The Sweet Inspirations – Don’t Fight It

Lonnie Donegan – Putting On The Style

Joe Fox – What’s The World

Charles Bradley – Ain’t It A Sin

Dave Hamilton – Cracklin‘ Bread

The Jon Spencer Blues Explosion – Do The Get Down

Hollis Brown – Cold City

Jon Hopkins – Open Eye Signal

Hercules & Love Affair – Athene

Gangsters – Strung Out On The Boogie

Salsoul Orchestra – Getaway

Grup Şimşek – 3,2,2,3

The Bug – Bad (feat. Flowdan)

Ghostpoet – Off Peak Dreams

Space Age – No Reason

King Krule – Dum Surfer

Action Bronson – The Madness

Ocean Wisdom – O Kiddi K (feat. Remus)

Thundercat – Drink Dat (feat. Wiz Khalifa)

Second Image – Star

Nina Simone – Ain’t Got No, I Got Life

Queens Community Show Band – Ghetto Funk

Fela Kuti & His Africa 70 – Who’re You?

Ebo Taylor – Love And Death

West Nkosi – Durban Road

Victor Olaiya’s All Stars Soul International – Let Yourself Go

The Growlers – Night Ride

Phoebe Bridgers – Motion Sickness

Florence + The Machine – Spectrum

FKA Twigs – Two Weeks

Jeans For Jesus – Puli

Jessiquoi – The Rebel

The Districts – Airplane

Los Destellos – Onsta La Yerbita