Las Venas Abiertas

Ausgabe von 15. November mit 70’s-80’s Punk Rock/HC Punk/UK82 Bands aus Vereinigtes Königreich.

Tracklist:

Toxic Waste – Burn Your Flags The Insane – Politics Blitzkrieg – The Abuse Of Power Demob – Anti-Police The Xpozez – New Law (A.C.A.B.) External Menace – Main Street Riot The Outcasts – Frustration !Action Pact! – Suss Of The Swiss Dead Wretched – Infiltrator Riot/Clone – Sick Games Potential Threat – Don’t Conform The Legion Of Parasites – Hopeless Situation Mau Maus – The Oath The Fiend – Stand Alone Abrasive Wheels – Danger, Danger Blitz – Razors In The Night The Skeptix – Return To Hell

Wir sind am schaffen zu update die archiv von die Ausgaben zu eine bessere qualität. Hoffentlich bald alles am laufen wieder ist.

Estamos trabajando para actualizar los archivos de los programas a una mejor calidad. Esperamos que pronto todo vuelva a funcionar.

…in the meantime listen to these records