Las Venas Abiertas
Über die Sendung

Seit mehr als 500 Jahren sind die Adern Lateinamerikas geöffnet und das erklärt, warum Europa heute reich und Lateinamerika arm ist.

Las Venas Abiertas („Die offenen Adern Lateinamerikas“ E. Galeano) ist keine neue Musiksendung auf Radio RaBe, sondern Lärm und brutale Entladungen voller Verzerrungen, Geschwindigkeit und Schreie. Schreie, die die Apokalypse ankündigen und die Schrecken von Krieg, Elend, Ungleichheit und diesem System anklagen.

Wir spielen Stücke ab Mitte der 1970er Jahre bis heute, von Crust, Punk und HC über Metal zu Grindcore und Powerviolence. Es gibt Bands aus der ganzen Welt und in allen Sprachen zu hören. Jeweils am Mittwoch alle 14 Tage um 20 Uhr.

Es ist mehr als 30 Jahre her, dass ich zum ersten Mal Punk und Metal gehört habe und jetzt möchte ich das teilen.

Miguel Grazioso
Nächste Sendungen
  • Mi, 29.11., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Mi, 13.12., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Mi, 27.12., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Mi, 10.1., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Mi, 24.1., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Mi, 7.2., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Mi, 21.2., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Mi, 7.3., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Mi, 21.3., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Mi, 4.4., 20:00 - 21:00
Old School Punk from UK

 

Ausgabe von 15. November mit 70’s-80’s Punk Rock/HC Punk/UK82 Bands aus Vereinigtes Königreich.

Tracklist:

  1. Toxic Waste – Burn Your Flags
  2. The Insane – Politics
  3. Blitzkrieg – The Abuse Of Power
  4. Demob – Anti-Police
  5. The Xpozez – New Law (A.C.A.B.)
  6. External Menace – Main Street Riot
  7. The Outcasts – Frustration
  8. !Action Pact! – Suss Of The Swiss
  9. Dead Wretched – Infiltrator
  10. Riot/Clone – Sick Games
  11. Potential Threat – Don’t Conform
  12. The Legion Of Parasites – Hopeless Situation
  13. Mau Maus – The Oath
  14. The Fiend – Stand Alone
  15. Abrasive Wheels – Danger, Danger
  16. Blitz – Razors In The Night
  17. The Skeptix – Return To Hell

Wir sind am schaffen zu update die archiv von die Ausgaben zu eine bessere qualität. Hoffentlich bald alles am laufen wieder ist.
Estamos trabajando para actualizar los archivos de los programas a una mejor calidad. Esperamos que pronto todo vuelva a funcionar.

…in the meantime listen to these records

·

In Noise We Trust

  NOISE!! zu viel Punk für metalheads, zu viel Metal für punks Sendung von 28. Juni, die andere Seite eines Split III… Tracklist:

  1. Dog ... >

·

PEACE, LOVE & POWERVIOLENCE

  Ausgabe vom 17. Mai. Not violence, but Powerviolence! Video von Infest, gegründet in 1986. Ihrem Gitarristen, Matt Domino, hat diese neue style als ... >