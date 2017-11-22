Der Morgen Mittwoch

Playlist vom 22.11.2017, Der Morgen

Ramsey Lewis – Do What You Wanna (Mr. Scruff’s Soul Party Mix)

The Rhythm Section – On the West Coast (feat. John Payne)

The Hitchhikers – Mr. Fortune (feat. The Mighty Pope)

Johnny Bristol – Waiting On Love

Aaron Neville – Hercules

Marlena Shaw – California Soul

Black Blood – Marie Therese

Vaudou Game – La Dette

Acid Pauli – Nana

Dj Koze – Homesick (feat. Ada)

Fm2mars – Nous Autres

Madvillain – Figaro (101 Remix)

Danny Brown – Grown Up

Rio – The Knife

Darkside – Golden Arrow

Moderat – Versions

Ebony Bones! – The Muzik

KOKOKO! – Tokoliana

Wganda Kenya – Pim Pom

Antonio Dos Santos – Djal Bai Si Camin

Black Blood – A. I. E. (A Mwana)

Señor Coconut – Oxygene

Señor Coconut – Riders On The Storm

Anibal Velasquez Y Su Conjunto – Cecilia

Moby – Drug Fits The Face

Four Tet – Pockets

Alvin Cash – Ali Shuffle

The Best of Both Worlds – 50-50

The Moments – Sexy Mama

The Gap Band – Baby Baba Boogie

Chuck Strong – Doin‘ It Cause It Feels Good

Kiasmos – Looped

Ceramic Hello – Dark Rain

Linear Movement – Night In June