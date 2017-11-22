Der Morgen Mittwoch

Playlist vom 22.11.2017, Der Morgen
Ramsey Lewis – Do What You Wanna (Mr. Scruff’s Soul Party Mix)
The Rhythm Section – On the West Coast (feat. John Payne)
The Hitchhikers – Mr. Fortune (feat. The Mighty Pope)
Johnny Bristol – Waiting On Love
Aaron Neville – Hercules
Marlena Shaw – California Soul
Black Blood – Marie Therese
Vaudou Game – La Dette
Acid Pauli – Nana
Dj Koze – Homesick (feat. Ada)
Fm2mars – Nous Autres
Madvillain – Figaro (101 Remix)
Danny Brown – Grown Up
Rio – The Knife
Darkside – Golden Arrow
Moderat – Versions
Ebony Bones! – The Muzik
KOKOKO! – Tokoliana
Wganda Kenya – Pim Pom
Antonio Dos Santos – Djal Bai Si Camin
Black Blood – A. I. E. (A Mwana)
Señor Coconut – Oxygene
Señor Coconut – Riders On The Storm
Anibal Velasquez Y Su Conjunto – Cecilia
Moby – Drug Fits The Face
Four Tet – Pockets
Alvin Cash – Ali Shuffle
The Best of Both Worlds – 50-50
The Moments – Sexy Mama
The Gap Band – Baby Baba Boogie
Chuck Strong – Doin‘ It Cause It Feels Good
Kiasmos – Looped
Ceramic Hello – Dark Rain
Linear Movement – Night In June