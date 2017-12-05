AbbAZappA`s 100 Sendung 28,11,2017
Hard Metal aus den Alpen Underground Österreich
Gespielte Lieder
01 The Sorrow Official – Crossing Jordan(2010)
02 TOXIC TOY – Toxic Toy – Bus Stop(2010)
03 White Miles – A(N) Garde(2016)
04 COMPANION– Face Your Enemy(2009)
05 Demonwomb – Touch Of Death(2014)
06 Drescher – Danke Fia Nix(2015)
07 HERR LOUNGE CORPS – The Gardens and Graves(2015)
08 Tripsitter– Colorblind(2014)
09 Spider Crew – Too Old to Die Young(2014)
10 Thus I End – Cycles(2015)
11 kala– Monologue(2015)
12 SHOWYOURTEETH – Stay Away(2016)
13 Drescher – Zeit Zum Gehen(2014)