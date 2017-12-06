Der Morgen Mittwoch

Klangbecken
One People - Nattali Rize
beni
Urs Rihs
Playlist vom 06.12.17

George Benson – Take Five
Les McCann – The Harlem Buck Dance Strut
Leon Thomas – Let The Rain Fall On Me
Mamie Thomas – Use What I’m Using
The Crusaders – Burnin‘ Up The Carnival
Potter & Tillman – Time Is Love
Bauhaus – Bela Lugosi’s Dead
Saâda Bonaire – You Could Be More As You Are
Linear Movement – The Linear Way
Krikor Kouchian – Hermanos Cerdo
Ajukaja – Benga Benga
Tony Grey & The Ozimba Messengers – You Are The One
DJ Mujava – Township Funk
Chapelier Fou – Artifices
Yves Tumor – Limerence
Floating Points – Nespole
Jessiquoi – The Rebel
Tshegue – Muanapoto
KOKOKO! – Tokoliana
Jacques – Dans La Radio$
Harvey Sutherland – Bermuda
Sound Stream – Bass Affairs
Martin Dumas Jr – Attitude, Belief & Determination
Païkan & The Sadhus – Dancefloor Fight
Apollo Brown & Skyzoo – Nodding Off
Shogun – Vulcan
Stormzy – 4pm In London
The Underachievers – Packs
Old Man Saxon – The Perils
Boogie Down Productions – You Must Learn
Action Bronson – A Light In The Addict
