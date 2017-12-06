Der Morgen Mittwoch

Playlist vom 06.12.17

George Benson – Take Five

Les McCann – The Harlem Buck Dance Strut

Leon Thomas – Let The Rain Fall On Me

Mamie Thomas – Use What I’m Using

The Crusaders – Burnin‘ Up The Carnival

Potter & Tillman – Time Is Love

Bauhaus – Bela Lugosi’s Dead

Saâda Bonaire – You Could Be More As You Are

Linear Movement – The Linear Way

Krikor Kouchian – Hermanos Cerdo

Ajukaja – Benga Benga

Tony Grey & The Ozimba Messengers – You Are The One

DJ Mujava – Township Funk

Chapelier Fou – Artifices

Yves Tumor – Limerence

Floating Points – Nespole

Jessiquoi – The Rebel

Tshegue – Muanapoto

KOKOKO! – Tokoliana

Jacques – Dans La Radio$

Harvey Sutherland – Bermuda

Sound Stream – Bass Affairs

Martin Dumas Jr – Attitude, Belief & Determination

Païkan & The Sadhus – Dancefloor Fight

Apollo Brown & Skyzoo – Nodding Off

Shogun – Vulcan

Stormzy – 4pm In London

The Underachievers – Packs

Old Man Saxon – The Perils

Boogie Down Productions – You Must Learn

Action Bronson – A Light In The Addict

Fat Freddy’s Drop – This Room