Las Venas Abiertas

Ausgabe von 13. Dezember mit einige Veröffentlichungen von dieses Jahr mit neuen und alten Crust Punk, Raw Punk, D-Beat, HC Punk, Grindcore, Thrashcore und Stenchcore bands.
Tracklist:
- Generacion Suicida – Inseguridad
- Horace – Curtains
- Limp Wrist – Wrap Yourselves In Me
- Millions Of Dead Cops – Born To Die (No Trump No KKK)
- Varukers – Systematic Slaughter
- Asocial – Död Åt Kapitalismen
- Wolfbrigade – Warsaw Speedwolf
- Fear Of Extinction – Exploitation
- Passiv Dödshjälp – Påtvingad Amnesi
- Satanic Malfunctions – Vodka From Your Skull
- Famine – The Unfavourable Drummerless
- Massgrav – Arbetsmoral
- Phobia – Outlaw Punks
- Matka Teresa – Tommorow Will Be Never The Same
- Strategic Warheads – Demob
- Άπνοια – Αποθέωση Πολέμου
- Dismötivny – Desolacion Y Kaos
- Besthöven – The Same Shit
- Fatum – Life Lost
- Instinct Of Survival – Endzeit
- Exhumed – The Harrowing