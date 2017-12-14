Las Venas Abiertas
Links
Sendungsmachende
Miguel Grazioso
Nächste Sendungen
  • Mi, 27.12., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Mi, 10.1., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Mi, 24.1., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Mi, 7.2., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Mi, 21.2., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Mi, 7.3., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Mi, 21.3., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Mi, 4.4., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Mi, 18.4., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Mi, 2.5., 20:00 - 21:00
Sendungsportrait
Sendung

Las Venas Abiertas

·

Crust/Raw Punk 2017 Releases II

 

Ausgabe von 13. Dezember mit einige Veröffentlichungen von dieses Jahr mit neuen und alten Crust Punk, Raw Punk, D-Beat, HC Punk, Grindcore, Thrashcore und Stenchcore bands.

Tracklist:

  1. Generacion Suicida – Inseguridad
  2. Horace – Curtains
  3. Limp Wrist – Wrap Yourselves In Me
  4. Millions Of Dead Cops – Born To Die (No Trump No KKK)
  5. Varukers – Systematic Slaughter
  6. Asocial – Död Åt Kapitalismen
  7. Wolfbrigade – Warsaw Speedwolf
  8. Fear Of Extinction – Exploitation
  9. Passiv Dödshjälp – Påtvingad Amnesi
  10. Satanic Malfunctions – Vodka From Your Skull
  11. Famine – The Unfavourable Drummerless
  12. Massgrav – Arbetsmoral
  13. Phobia – Outlaw Punks
  14. Matka Teresa – Tommorow Will Be Never The Same
  15. Strategic Warheads – Demob
  16. Άπνοια – Αποθέωση Πολέμου
  17. Dismötivny – Desolacion Y Kaos
  18. Besthöven – The Same Shit
  19. Fatum – Life Lost
  20. Instinct Of Survival – Endzeit
  21. Exhumed – The Harrowing
·

Old School Punk from UK

  Ausgabe von 15. November mit 70's-80's Punk Rock/HC Punk/UK82 Bands aus Vereinigtes Königreich. Tracklist:

  1. Toxic Waste - Burn Your ... >

·

In Noise We Trust

  NOISE!! zu viel Punk für metalheads, zu viel Metal für punks Sendung von 28. Juni, die andere Seite eines Split III… Tracklist:

  1. Dog ... >