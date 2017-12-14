Eine ziemlich spezielle Playlist mit vielen Live-Aufnahmen der Musizierenden, welche die Sendung Radieschen im Jahr 2017 besucht hatten … Die Songs kannst du hier herunterladen: Radieschen-Mixtape 2017
- Them Fleurs – Run
- Hopes & Venom – Omega (Live-Aufnahme vom 26. Januar 2017)
- The Mojo Hunt – Void (Live-Aufnahme vom 26. Januar 2017)
- Elio Ricca – Chess (Live-Aufnahme vom 9. Februar 2017)
- Sunfazer – Oceans Above Us (Live-Aufnahme vom 9. Februar 2017)
- There Is A War – Social Animal (Live-Aufnahme vom 9. März 2017)
- Instinct Valley – Another Day (Live-Aufnahme vom 23. März 2017)
- Overdrive Amp Explosion – The Founder (Live-Aufnahme vom 23. März 2017)
- Hot Running Blood – Gun In Your Hand (Live-Aufnahme vom 6. April 2017)
- Open Mind Collective (feat. Salome Moana) – No More Tears (Live-Aufnahme vom 6. April 2017)
- Scratches – The Crow & The Sheep (Live-Aufnahme vom 20. April 2017)
- I Made You A Tape – Proud and Young
- The Legendary Lightness – All the Bliss (Live-Aufnahme vom 4. Mai 2017)
- Am Kap – Doubt (Live-Aufnahme vom 18. Mai 2017)
- In Between Green – The Crows (Live-Aufnahme vom 10. August 2017)
- Why So Serious? – God Save the Queen (Live-Aufnahme vom 10. August 2017)
- The Konincks – Daytime/Nighttime (Live-Aufnahme vom 24. August 2017)
- Bright November – Lion’s Mouth (Live-Aufnahme vom 24. August 2017)
- Scream Your Name – Home (Live-Aufnahme vom 21. September 2017)
- willibald – Electric Kiss (Live-Aufnahme vom 2. November 2017)
- Revolting Puppets – False Harmony (Live-Aufnahme vom 21. September 2017)
- Jay Jules – State of the Union (Broken Complex) (Live-Aufnahme vom 19. Oktober 2017)
- Rooftop Sailors – Fake Silver Lining (Live-Aufnahme vom 16. November 2017)
- Todesdisko – Kabuki Jo (Live-Aufnahme vom 16. November 2017)
- Them Fleurs – On the Fly (Live-Aufnahme vom 30. November 2017)
- Get The Gorgeous – Empty Hands (Live-Aufnahme vom 30. November 2017)