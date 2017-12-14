Klangbecken
Underneath the Petal - The Joy Formidable
Radieschen
Links
Sendungsmachende
Melissa L'Eplattenier
Bäschtu vom RaBe
Nächste Sendungen
  • Do, 25.1., 20:00 - 22:00
  • Do, 8.2., 20:00 - 22:00
  • Do, 22.2., 20:00 - 22:00
  • Do, 8.3., 20:00 - 22:00
  • Do, 22.3., 20:00 - 22:00
  • Do, 5.4., 20:00 - 22:00
  • Do, 19.4., 20:00 - 22:00
  • Do, 3.5., 20:00 - 22:00
  • Do, 17.5., 20:00 - 22:00
  • Do, 31.5., 20:00 - 22:00
Sendungsportrait
Sendung

Radieschen

·

Playlist vom 14.12.2017

Eine ziemlich spezielle Playlist mit vielen Live-Aufnahmen der Musizierenden, welche die Sendung Radieschen im Jahr 2017 besucht hatten … Die Songs kannst du hier herunterladen: Radieschen-Mixtape 2017

  1. Them Fleurs – Run
  2. Hopes & Venom – Omega (Live-Aufnahme vom 26. Januar 2017)
  3. The Mojo Hunt – Void (Live-Aufnahme vom 26. Januar 2017)
  4. Elio Ricca – Chess (Live-Aufnahme vom 9. Februar 2017)
  5. Sunfazer – Oceans Above Us (Live-Aufnahme vom 9. Februar 2017)
  6. There Is A War – Social Animal (Live-Aufnahme vom 9. März 2017)
  7. Instinct Valley – Another Day (Live-Aufnahme vom 23. März 2017)
  8. Overdrive Amp Explosion – The Founder (Live-Aufnahme vom 23. März 2017)
  9. Hot Running Blood – Gun In Your Hand (Live-Aufnahme vom 6. April 2017)
  10. Open Mind Collective (feat. Salome Moana) – No More Tears (Live-Aufnahme vom 6. April 2017)
  11. Scratches – The Crow & The Sheep (Live-Aufnahme vom 20. April 2017)
  12. I Made You A Tape – Proud and Young
  13. The Legendary Lightness – All the Bliss (Live-Aufnahme vom 4. Mai 2017)
  14. Am Kap – Doubt (Live-Aufnahme vom 18. Mai 2017)
  15. In Between Green – The Crows (Live-Aufnahme vom 10. August 2017)
  16. Why So Serious? – God Save the Queen (Live-Aufnahme vom 10. August 2017)
  17. The Konincks – Daytime/Nighttime (Live-Aufnahme vom 24. August 2017)
  18. Bright November – Lion’s Mouth (Live-Aufnahme vom 24. August 2017)
  19. Scream Your Name – Home (Live-Aufnahme vom 21. September 2017)
  20. willibald – Electric Kiss (Live-Aufnahme vom 2. November 2017)
  21. Revolting Puppets – False Harmony (Live-Aufnahme vom 21. September 2017)
  22. Jay Jules – State of the Union (Broken Complex) (Live-Aufnahme vom 19. Oktober 2017)
  23. Rooftop Sailors – Fake Silver Lining (Live-Aufnahme vom 16. November 2017)
  24. Todesdisko – Kabuki Jo (Live-Aufnahme vom 16. November 2017)
  25. Them Fleurs – On the Fly (Live-Aufnahme vom 30. November 2017)
  26. Get The Gorgeous – Empty Hands (Live-Aufnahme vom 30. November 2017)
·

Playlist vom 30.11.2017

  1. Todesdiko - Kes Morn
  2. Long Tall Jefferson - I've Loved  You More
  3. Them Fleurs - Nothing Left
  4. Them Fleurs - Lie and Wait
  5. Them Fleurs - On the Fly (live!)
  6. Them Fleurs - All I Need
  7. Them Fleurs - Never Mind
  8. One ... >

·

willibald

willibald ist eine verlorene gestalt, die zwischen bizarren klängen, verzerrten saiten, lieblichen melodien und traurigen stimmen rumirrt. klingen ... >