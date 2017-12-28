Las Venas Abiertas

Ausgabe von 27. Dezember mit eine Rückblick mit die lärmige Perlen von 2017
Tracklist:
- G.L.O.S.S. – G.L.O.S.S. (We’re From The Future)
- Health Hazard – What You Going To Do?
- Rytmihäiriö – Selfish Pit
- Driller Killer – From Out Of Nowhere
- Vuur – Reasons
- Iron Lung – Storage Unit
- Nerveskade – Total Isolation
- Disclose – The Aspect Of War
- Demob – Anti-Police
- Agent Orange – Bloodstains
- Exit-Stance – Mankinds Hand
- Anti-System – Government Lies
- Hässig – Wahlboykott
- Asocial – Död Åt Kapitalismen
- Chiens – Home Shit Home + Let Them Rot
- Gaz-66 Intrusion – Поясни
- Sex Prisoner – Shoulders Straight + Loaded Dice + Cauldron Of Hate
- Tau Cross – Deep State
- Marduk – Sex With Satan (Piledriver)