Las Venas Abiertas
Miguel Grazioso
  • Mi, 10.1., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Mi, 24.1., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Mi, 7.2., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Mi, 21.2., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Mi, 7.3., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Mi, 21.3., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Mi, 4.4., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Mi, 18.4., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Mi, 2.5., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Mi, 16.5., 20:00 - 21:00
Sendungsportrait
Sendung

Las Venas Abiertas

Rückblick 2017

 

Ausgabe von 27. Dezember mit eine Rückblick mit die lärmige Perlen von 2017

Tracklist:

  1. G.L.O.S.S. – G.L.O.S.S. (We’re From The Future)
  2. Health Hazard – What You Going To Do?
  3. Rytmihäiriö – Selfish Pit
  4. Driller Killer – From Out Of Nowhere
  5. Vuur – Reasons
  6. Iron Lung – Storage Unit
  7. Nerveskade – Total Isolation
  8. Disclose – The Aspect Of War
  9. Demob – Anti-Police
  10. Agent Orange – Bloodstains
  11. Exit-Stance – Mankinds Hand
  12. Anti-System – Government Lies
  13. Hässig – Wahlboykott
  14. Asocial – Död Åt Kapitalismen
  15. Chiens – Home Shit Home + Let Them Rot
  16. Gaz-66 Intrusion – Поясни
  17. Sex Prisoner – Shoulders Straight + Loaded Dice + Cauldron Of Hate
  18. Tau Cross – Deep State
  19. Marduk – Sex With Satan (Piledriver)
RAMONES

  Ausgabe von 27. Dezember für Schneeradio mit dem Ramones. Tracklist:

  1. Pinhead
  2. I Don't Wanna Go Down To The Basement
    3. ... >

Old School Punk from UK

  Ausgabe von 15. November mit 70's-80's Punk Rock/HC Punk/UK82 Bands aus Vereinigtes Königreich. Tracklist:

  1. Toxic Waste - Burn Your ... >