beni
Rudolf Löffel
Urs Rihs
Nächste Sendungen
  • Fr, 12.1., 15:00 - 17:00
  • Fr, 19.1., 15:00 - 17:00
  • Fr, 26.1., 15:00 - 17:00
  • Fr, 2.2., 15:00 - 17:00
  • Fr, 9.2., 15:00 - 17:00
  • Fr, 16.2., 15:00 - 17:00
  • Fr, 23.2., 15:00 - 17:00
  • Fr, 2.3., 15:00 - 17:00
  • Fr, 9.3., 15:00 - 17:00
  • Fr, 16.3., 15:00 - 17:00
Sendungsportrait
Sendung

Radio Sur le Pont

Dein perfekter Einstieg Ins Wochenende

Playlist vom 05.01.18

All diese Gewalt – Jeder Traum eine Falle
Kendrick Lamar – Hood Politics
Peanut Butter Wolf & Madlib – Rawcore
DOT – Buy. Eat. Shit. Fuck
Lettuce – Ziggowatt (Exmag Remix)
Soul Of Habib (Inkswel) – Son Of The Sound
Harmonious Thelonious – Primitive, Persuasive, Provocative Percussion [Hidden Track]
Agar Agar – Prettiest Virgin
Polo & Pan – Canopée
Siba – Cantando Ciranda Na Beira Do Mar
Tibau Tavares – Melodia
Marc Matsuki – The Yard [B-Art]
Dego & The 2000 Black Family – Don’t Stop (Let It Go)
Jamie Paton – Telefuture
Suicide Booth – Aura
Chromeo – Needy Girl
DJ Rashad – I’m Gone
CocoRosie – Lucky Clover
Baby K – Chiudo Gli Occhi E Salto (feat. Federica Abbate) [Must See]
Anitta, MC Zaac, Maejor – Vai Malandra (feat. Tropkillaz & DJ Yuri Martins)
Joyce – Aldeia De Ogum
The Techniques – Drink More Wine [Fiiraabebier]

Der Perfekte Einstieg In Dein Wochenende

Dein Perfekter Einstieg ins Wochenende

Radio Sur Le Pont – Dein Einstieg Ins Wochenende

Mit Radio Sur Le Pont Ins Wochenende

Dein Einstieg ins Wochenende

