Radio Sur le Pont

Playlist vom 05.01.18
All diese Gewalt – Jeder Traum eine Falle
Kendrick Lamar – Hood Politics
Peanut Butter Wolf & Madlib – Rawcore
DOT – Buy. Eat. Shit. Fuck
Lettuce – Ziggowatt (Exmag Remix)
Soul Of Habib (Inkswel) – Son Of The Sound
Harmonious Thelonious – Primitive, Persuasive, Provocative Percussion [Hidden Track]
Agar Agar – Prettiest Virgin
Polo & Pan – Canopée
Siba – Cantando Ciranda Na Beira Do Mar
Tibau Tavares – Melodia
Marc Matsuki – The Yard [B-Art]
Dego & The 2000 Black Family – Don’t Stop (Let It Go)
Jamie Paton – Telefuture
Suicide Booth – Aura
Chromeo – Needy Girl
DJ Rashad – I’m Gone
CocoRosie – Lucky Clover
Baby K – Chiudo Gli Occhi E Salto (feat. Federica Abbate) [Must See]
Anitta, MC Zaac, Maejor – Vai Malandra (feat. Tropkillaz & DJ Yuri Martins)
Joyce – Aldeia De Ogum
The Techniques – Drink More Wine [Fiiraabebier]