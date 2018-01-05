Radio Sur le Pont

Playlist vom 05.01.18

All diese Gewalt – Jeder Traum eine Falle

Kendrick Lamar – Hood Politics

Peanut Butter Wolf & Madlib – Rawcore

DOT – Buy. Eat. Shit. Fuck

Lettuce – Ziggowatt (Exmag Remix)

Soul Of Habib (Inkswel) – Son Of The Sound

Harmonious Thelonious – Primitive, Persuasive, Provocative Percussion [Hidden Track]

Agar Agar – Prettiest Virgin

Polo & Pan – Canopée

Siba – Cantando Ciranda Na Beira Do Mar

Tibau Tavares – Melodia

Marc Matsuki – The Yard [B-Art]

Dego & The 2000 Black Family – Don’t Stop (Let It Go)

Jamie Paton – Telefuture

Suicide Booth – Aura

Chromeo – Needy Girl

DJ Rashad – I’m Gone

CocoRosie – Lucky Clover

Baby K – Chiudo Gli Occhi E Salto (feat. Federica Abbate) [Must See]

Anitta, MC Zaac, Maejor – Vai Malandra (feat. Tropkillaz & DJ Yuri Martins)

Joyce – Aldeia De Ogum

The Techniques – Drink More Wine [Fiiraabebier]