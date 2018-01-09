AbbAZappA 103 Sendung 09,01,2018
Gespielte Lieder
01 The Velvet Underground – What Goes On(1969)
02 Black Rebel Motorcycle Club – Little Thing Gone Wild(2018)
03 Black Rebel Motorcycle Club – Question of Faith(2018)
04 Joe Satriani – Thunder High On The Mountain(2018)
05 Joe Satriani – What Happens Next(2018)
06 Ty Segall – Every 1’s A Winner(2018)
07 Ty Segall My lady’s on fire(2018)
08 The Good, the Bad & the Queen- Three Changes(2007)
09 The Good, the Bad & the Queen – The Good, the Bad & the Queen(2007)
10 Lenny Kravitz – Are You Going To Be My Girl(2018)
11 Courtney Barnett & Kurt Vile – Over Everything(2017)
12 LCD Soundsystem – Oh Baby(2017
