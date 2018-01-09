Klangbecken
Warum syt dir so truurig? - Steff la Cheffe
AbbAZappA
Sendungsmachende
Hans Mayer
Nächste Sendungen
  • Di, 23.1., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 6.2., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 20.2., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 6.3., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 20.3., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 3.4., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 17.4., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 1.5., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 15.5., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 29.5., 20:00 - 21:00
Sendungsportrait
Sendung

AbbAZappA

·

AbbAZappA – Gespielte Lieder

AbbAZappA 103 Sendung 09,01,2018
Gespielte Lieder
01 The Velvet Underground – What Goes On(1969)
02 Black Rebel Motorcycle Club – Little Thing Gone Wild(2018)
03 Black Rebel Motorcycle Club – Question of Faith(2018)
04 Joe Satriani – Thunder High On The Mountain(2018)
05 Joe Satriani – What Happens Next(2018)
06 Ty Segall – Every 1’s A Winner(2018)
07 Ty Segall My lady’s on fire(2018)
08 The Good, the Bad & the Queen- Three Changes(2007)
09 The Good, the Bad & the Queen – The Good, the Bad & the Queen(2007)
10 Lenny Kravitz – Are You Going To Be My Girl(2018)
11 Courtney Barnett & Kurt Vile – Over Everything(2017)
12 LCD Soundsystem – Oh Baby(2017

·

AbbAZappA 102 Sendung 26.12. 2017 Gespielte Lieder

01 Three Dog Night - An Old-Fashioned Love Song(1971) 02 Fleetwood Mac - Need Your Love So Bad(1968) 03 Mighty Sam McClain - When The Hurt Is Over(1996) 04 Rio Reiser - Für immer und dich(1986) 05 Agordas - Der Klang der Stille(2017) 06 Joe Walsh- Turn To Stone(1974) 07 Emerson, Lake and ... >

·

Heavy Punk Rock Christmas Soundtrack

101 Sendung 12 Dezember 2017 (Heavy Punk Rock Christmas Soundtrack) Gespielte Lieder 01 Paul Di'anno - Another Rock and Roll Christmas(1997) 02 Twisted Sister - Let it Snow(2006) 03 Dropkick Murphys - The Season's Upon Us(2012) 04 Eric Idle - Fuck Christmas(2006) 05 Fear - Fuck ... >

·

MODERN HARD ROCK HEROES

MODERN HARD ROCK HEROES Die Meister des modernen Hardrocks, Black Country Communion haben ihr neues und viertes ... >

·

God is in the Radio

God is in the Radio, heisst ein 2002 Song von den Queens of the Stone Age. Jetzt gibt's wieder ein neues Album ... >