AbbAZappA 103 Sendung 09,01,2018

Gespielte Lieder

01 The Velvet Underground – What Goes On(1969)

02 Black Rebel Motorcycle Club – Little Thing Gone Wild(2018)

03 Black Rebel Motorcycle Club – Question of Faith(2018)

04 Joe Satriani – Thunder High On The Mountain(2018)

05 Joe Satriani – What Happens Next(2018)

06 Ty Segall – Every 1’s A Winner(2018)

07 Ty Segall My lady’s on fire(2018)

08 The Good, the Bad & the Queen- Three Changes(2007)

09 The Good, the Bad & the Queen – The Good, the Bad & the Queen(2007)

10 Lenny Kravitz – Are You Going To Be My Girl(2018)

11 Courtney Barnett & Kurt Vile – Over Everything(2017)

12 LCD Soundsystem – Oh Baby(2017