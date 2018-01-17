Der Morgen Mittwoch

Playlist vom 17.01.18, Der Morgen
Tricky – The Only Way
Kevin Morby – Harlem River
Lera Lynn – My Least Favorite Life
Thurston Moore – Smoke Of Dreams
Digger Barnes – Devil’s Child
Playlist vom 17.01.18, Der Morgen
Tricky – The Only Way
Kevin Morby – Harlem River
Lera Lynn – My Least Favorite Life
Thurston Moore – Smoke Of Dreams
Digger Barnes – Devil’s Child
Playlist vom 10.01.18, Der Morgen Amerigo Gazaway - Fela Soul (Fela Kuti vs. De La Soul) Sirarcusa - Streap-Tease in the Stars (The Way I Do) Afrika ... >
Playlist vom 03.01.18 Nouvelle Vague - Fade To Grey Tricky - The Only Way King Krule - Dum Surfer Dr. John - Right Place Wrong Time A Common Wonder - The ... >
Playlist vom 27.12.17 YSE Saint Laur'ant - Warm Wind Brewing Unknown Artist - NFLGD Deep & Disco - Hitney Whouston James Rod - Night To Making ... >
Playlist vom 20.12.17 Max Roach & Abbey Lincoln - Lonesome Lover Sag War Fare - Don't Be So Jive Nancy Wilson - Hurt So Bad James Mason - Funny ... >
Playlist vom AC.AB.AG Albert King - I'll Play the Blues for You Those Guys - An American Poem Songhoy Blues - Al Hassidi Terei Detroit Soul Sensation - ... >
Playlist vom 06.12.17 George Benson - Take Five Les McCann - The Harlem Buck Dance Strut Leon Thomas - Let The Rain Fall On Me Mamie Thomas - Use What I'm ... >
Playlist vom 29.11.17 Oluko Imo - Praise-Jah Aged In Harmony - You're A Melody Sag War Fare - Don't Be So Jive Blue Note All-Stars - Second ... >
Playlist vom 22.11.2017, Der Morgen Ramsey Lewis - Do What You Wanna (Mr. Scruff's Soul Party Mix) The Rhythm Section - On the West Coast (feat. John ... >
Playlist vom 15.11.17 The War On Drugs - Knocked Down The Underground Youth - Persistant Stable Hell The National - The System Only Dreams In Total ... >
Playlist vom 08.11.17, Der Morgen Gil Scott Heron & Brian Jackson - Possum Slim Getachew Mukuria - Shilela Orchestra Baobab - Clementine Jam Musical ... >
Playlist vom 01.11.17 Bilal - Back To Love D'Angelo and The Vanguard - Another Life Amy Winehouse - Fuck Me Pumps Little Archie - I Am A Carpet The ... >
Playlist vom 25.10.17 Damu The Fudgemunk - Rememberance Kendrick Lamar - Institutionalized De La Soul - Pain (feat. Snoop Dogg) Akua Naru - (Black &) ... >