Der Morgen Mittwoch

RaBes Morgensendung mit Spielen und Verlosungen (von Tickets, DVDs, CDs etc.), Wetter, Interviews und viel Musik – von und mit den Moderatoren Beni Hächler und Urs Rihs.

beni
Urs Rihs
  • Mi, 31.1., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 7.2., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 14.2., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 21.2., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 28.2., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 7.3., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 14.3., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 21.3., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 28.3., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 4.4., 8:00 - 11:00
