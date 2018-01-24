Der Morgen Mittwoch

Playlist 24.01.18, Der Morgen

Willis Jackson – Nuther’n Like Thuther’n

Carlos Garnett – Mother Of The Future

Jan Akkerman – Streetwalker

Dr. John – Revolution

Letta Mbulu – What’s Wrong With Groovin‘

Albert Scott – I’m So Glad You’re Mine

Leon Jean Marie – Scratch

The Wiseguys – Oh La La

Mr. Day – Spooky (Patchworks Remix)

Curtis Harding – Next Time

Mark Murphy – Dingwalls

Vakula & Planet Lindela – Jozi Sunset

Natural Self – In The Morning

Calvin Harris – Outside (feat. Ellie Goulding)

Feindrehstar – From Bob to Stevie (feat. Dave Aju)

Bonobo – Kerala

Hot Chip – Easy To Get

Dabu Fantastic – Angelina

Stereo Luchs – Ziitreis

Audio Dope – Solar

Frank Spirit – Searchin‘

Bligg – Manhattan

The Bamboos – Step It up (feat. Alice Russell)

Avicii – Wake Me Up