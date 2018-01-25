Radieschen
Die Sendung mit Musik aus dem mehr oder weniger Schweizer Untergrund.

Playlist vom 25.01.2018

Eine Sendung mit viel neuem Sound aus der Schweiz und auch altbekanntem.

  1. Fai Baba – Find Me A Woman
  2. Lord Kesseli & the Drums – Dear John
  3. Tobias Carshey – Skin
  4. Juan Blanco – 10 Días de Luz
  5. Them Fleurs – Nothing Left
  6. Modern Day Heroes – Over the Line
  7. Bordeaux Lip – First at the Scene
  8. The Animen – My Favorite Color is You
  9. Overdrive Amp Explosion – New Bounds
  10. Duck Duck Grey Duck – Frelon
  11. Dans La Tente – Knights
  12. The Weyers – Done With Love
  13. Treekillaz – U-R
  14. Bitch Queens – Girls Girls Boys Boys
  15. Delilahs – Oh no, not again
  16. Tar Queen – Hasty Kisses and a Glass of Wine
  17. ABU – Mary
  18. One Sentence Supervisor – Onomatopoeia
  19. Aul – Trieulen
  20. Gaia – Thing
  21. Len Sander – I Give it Away
  22. Frank Powers – Free Moves
  23. All XS – Millennials
  24. East Sister – Undress
  25. Egopusher – Patrol
  26. The Dead Brothers – Dark Night
Playlist vom 30.11.2017

  1. Todesdiko - Kes Morn
  2. Long Tall Jefferson - I've Loved  You More
  3. Them Fleurs - Nothing Left
  4. Them Fleurs - Lie and Wait
  5. Them Fleurs - On the Fly (live!)
  6. Them Fleurs - All I Need
  7. Them Fleurs - Never Mind
  8. One ... >

willibald

willibald ist eine verlorene gestalt, die zwischen bizarren klängen, verzerrten saiten, lieblichen melodien und traurigen stimmen rumirrt. klingen ... >