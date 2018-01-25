Radieschen

Eine Sendung mit viel neuem Sound aus der Schweiz und auch altbekanntem.
- Fai Baba – Find Me A Woman
- Lord Kesseli & the Drums – Dear John
- Tobias Carshey – Skin
- Juan Blanco – 10 Días de Luz
- Them Fleurs – Nothing Left
- Modern Day Heroes – Over the Line
- Bordeaux Lip – First at the Scene
- The Animen – My Favorite Color is You
- Overdrive Amp Explosion – New Bounds
- Duck Duck Grey Duck – Frelon
- Dans La Tente – Knights
- The Weyers – Done With Love
- Treekillaz – U-R
- Bitch Queens – Girls Girls Boys Boys
- Delilahs – Oh no, not again
- Tar Queen – Hasty Kisses and a Glass of Wine
- ABU – Mary
- One Sentence Supervisor – Onomatopoeia
- Aul – Trieulen
- Gaia – Thing
- Len Sander – I Give it Away
- Frank Powers – Free Moves
- All XS – Millennials
- East Sister – Undress
- Egopusher – Patrol
- The Dead Brothers – Dark Night