Playlist vom 02.02.2018, Radio Sur le Pont
Ferry Ultra – Why Did You Do It (The Reflex Re-Vision) (feat. Ashley Slater)
Yasuko Agawa – L.A. Nights
Nu Guinea – Amore
Focus – Moger
P!OFF? – Ich Kann Kein Französisch-Dansez
O‘ Donel Levy – Freedom And Good Times
Europa: Neue Leichtigkeit – Lied gegen Ängste
Night Sticks – Omma [Hidden Track]
EYE – Sabine
Trisomie 21 – The Last Song
Carla dal Forno – What You Gonna Do Now?
Kavinsky – Wir Machen Uns Sorgen Um Dich
Tocotronic – Die Unendlichkeit
TodoTodo – Autogas [B-Art]
Charlie – Spacer Woman
Telex – Voice
Loui$ – Pink Footpath
Das Ding – Take Me Away
Guts – And The Living Is Easy [Must See]
Limp Bizkit & Method Man – N 2 Gether Now
Apollo Brown & Skyzoo – The Vibes
Ocean Wisdom – Don
Silvia – Sauf und Stirb [Fiiraabebier]