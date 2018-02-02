Klangbecken
Über die Sendung

Mainstream für die alternative Radiohörerschaft haben sich die drei Musikenthusiasten Ruedi, Beni und Urs auf die Fahne geschrieben und Ziel ist nichts geringeres, als mit ihrer Sendung den perfekten Einstieg ins Wochenende zu gewähren. Musik aus den verschiedensten Genres und Epochen, von Evergreen bis Newcomer Track, alles ist dabei, Hauptsache seelenvoll.

Gegliedert wird das Ganze durch vier Rubriken, welche von interessanten Anekdoten zu Bands (Hidden Track) über Neuheiten der Popkultur (Bart) sowie herausragenden Musikvideos (Must-See) bis hin zu Perlen der Feierabend-Unterhaltung (Fyrabebier) führen. Der Rote Faden bilden dabei die Räuberpistolen der drei Moderatoren, die durch ihre sonstigen Verstrickungen als Veranstalter, Barkeeper und DJ’s, einiges aus dem städtischen Untergrund zu berichten wissen.

„Radio Sur le Pont“ steht für Hörgenuss und Savoir Vivre, tune in!

Radio Sur le Pont

The Hottest Namitagssändig ir Schtadt

Playlist vom 02.02.2018, Radio Sur le Pont

Ferry Ultra – Why Did You Do It (The Reflex Re-Vision) (feat. Ashley Slater)
Yasuko Agawa – L.A. Nights
Nu Guinea – Amore
Focus – Moger
P!OFF? – Ich Kann Kein Französisch-Dansez
O‘ Donel Levy – Freedom And Good Times
Europa: Neue Leichtigkeit – Lied gegen Ängste
Night Sticks – Omma [Hidden Track]
EYE – Sabine
Trisomie 21 – The Last Song
Carla dal Forno – What You Gonna Do Now?
Kavinsky – Wir Machen Uns Sorgen Um Dich
Tocotronic – Die Unendlichkeit
TodoTodo – Autogas [B-Art]
Charlie – Spacer Woman
Telex – Voice
Loui$ – Pink Footpath
Das Ding – Take Me Away
Guts – And The Living Is Easy [Must See]
Limp Bizkit & Method Man – N 2 Gether Now
Apollo Brown & Skyzoo – The Vibes
Ocean Wisdom – Don
Silvia – Sauf und Stirb [Fiiraabebier]

