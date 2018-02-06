105 Sendung 09,02,2018
Gespielte Lieder
Greatest Keyboard Riffs in Rock.
01 Mainhorse – Introduction(1971)
02 Vanilla Fudge – You Keep Me Hangin‘ On(1967)
03 Question Mark The Mysterians – 96 Tears(1966)
04 E.L.P – Knife-Edge(1970)
05 Santana – Evil Ways(1969)
06 The Doors – Love Me Two Times(1967)
07 J Geils Band – Give It to Me(1973)
08 Joy Division – Day of the Lords(1979)
09 Rick Wakeman & Jon Lord – It’s not as big as it was(2011)
10 Focus – Hocus Pocus(1971)
11 Derya Yildirim & Grup Şimşek – 3,2,2,3(2017)