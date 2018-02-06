105 Sendung 09,02,2018

Gespielte Lieder

Greatest Keyboard Riffs in Rock.

01 Mainhorse – Introduction(1971)

02 Vanilla Fudge – You Keep Me Hangin‘ On(1967)

03 Question Mark The Mysterians – 96 Tears(1966)

04 E.L.P – Knife-Edge(1970)

05 Santana – Evil Ways(1969)

06 The Doors – Love Me Two Times(1967)

07 J Geils Band – Give It to Me(1973)

08 Joy Division – Day of the Lords(1979)

09 Rick Wakeman & Jon Lord – It’s not as big as it was(2011)

10 Focus – Hocus Pocus(1971)

11 Derya Yildirim & Grup Şimşek – 3,2,2,3(2017)