Radieschen

Die Sendung mit Musik aus dem mehr oder weniger Schweizer Untergrund. Jeden zweiten Donnerstagabend zwischen 20.00 Uhr und 22.00 Uhr.

Playlist vom 08.02.2018

Alain Courbalian von The Dead Brothers zu Besuch mit ihrem neuen Album „Angst“ …

  1. Franky Silence & Ghost Orchestra – Second World
  2. The Dead Brothers – Es isch kei Soelige Stamme
  3. The Dead Brothers – Zeirli
  4. The Dead Brothers – Angst
  5. The Dead Brothers – Did We Fail
  6. The Dead Brothers – Les Papillons Noirs
  7. The Dead Brothers – Marie Mouri
  8. The Dead Brothers – Angela
  9. The Dead Brothers – Everything is dead (live!)
  10. The Dead Brothers – Death Blues (live!)
  11. The Dead Brothers – Ghost Train
  12. The Loops – Jack The Ripper
  13. WolfWolf – Creeps Of The World
  14. The Shit – Shakin‘ Your Ass
  15. Fai Baba – She’s My Guru
  16. Flieder – Meanwhile
  17. Duck Duck Grey Duck – Marmara
  18. One Sentence. Supervisor – Diver
  19. Make It Pink – Fireflies
Playlist vom 25.01.2018

Eine Sendung mit viel neuem Sound aus der Schweiz und auch altbekanntem.

  1. Fai Baba - Find Me A Woman
  2. Lord Kesseli & the Drums - Dear John
  3. Tobias Carshey - Skin
  4. Juan Blanco - 10 Días de Luz
  5. Them Fleurs - Nothing Left
  6. Modern ... >

Playlist vom 30.11.2017

  1. Todesdiko - Kes Morn
  2. Long Tall Jefferson - I've Loved  You More
  3. Them Fleurs - Nothing Left
  4. Them Fleurs - Lie and Wait
  5. Them Fleurs - On the Fly (live!)
  6. Them Fleurs - All I Need
  7. Them Fleurs - Never Mind
  8. One ... >