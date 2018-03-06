Abbazappa – 106 Sendung 06,03,2018

Lieder für das oder der Radio

Gespielte Lieder

01 Sixto Rodriguez – Only Good for Conversation(1970)

02 Radio Moscow – Frustrating Sound(2007)

03 Umbra et Imago – Radiosong(2015)

04 The Clash – Radio Clash(1991)

05 Alvin Lee Official – Listen To Your Radio Station(2012)

06 Alkaline Trio & Hot Water Music – Radio(2002)

07 Ja,Panik – Radio Libertatia(2014)

08 Patti Smith – Radio Baghdad(2004)

09 Ramones – Do You Remember Rock And Roll Radio(1997)

10 Rage Against the Machine – Guerrilla Radio(1999)

11 The Dead 60s – Riot Radio(2005)

12 Queen – Radio Ga Ga(1985)

13 Planet P Project – My Radio Talks To Me(2014)