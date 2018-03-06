AbbAZappA
Über die Sendung

It's Time for you… Du bist ein Musikfreak und hörst gerne guten Sound. Dann schalt dein Radio ein, hör „AbbAZappA“ und entdecke gute Musik von Blues, Beat, Rock über Pop, Soul, R'n'B, Folk und vieles mehr. Musik die du noch nie, oder schon lange nicht mehr gehört hast. Du erfährst dabei auch Anekdoten und Randinformationen zu den KünstlerInnen. Die Sendungen behandeln nicht ein einzelnes Thema, sondern bringen dir einen bunten Mix Musikgeschichte näher.

Vergiss für einen Moment den Alltag und sing mit, wenn deine Hammersongs gespielt werden. Radio Bern RaBe bringts! „AbbAZappA“… das ist genau deine Musiksendung, die nicht nur bei AbbA anfängt und bei ZappA (Frank) auch nicht aufhört.

Gotta be good! Die Welt der Musik zum an- und reinhören – moderiert von Hans Mayer.

Let the Music play! Jeden zweiten Dienstag von 20 bis 21 Uhr… yeah!

Sendungsmachende
Hans Mayer
Sendungsportrait
Sendung

AbbAZappA

·

Lieder für das oder der Radio

Abbazappa – 106 Sendung 06,03,2018
Lieder für das oder der Radio
Gespielte Lieder
01 Sixto Rodriguez – Only Good for Conversation(1970)
02 Radio Moscow – Frustrating Sound(2007)
03 Umbra et Imago – Radiosong(2015)
04 The Clash – Radio Clash(1991)
05 Alvin Lee Official – Listen To Your Radio Station(2012)
06 Alkaline Trio & Hot Water Music – Radio(2002)
07 Ja,Panik – Radio Libertatia(2014)
08 Patti Smith – Radio Baghdad(2004)
09 Ramones – Do You Remember Rock And Roll Radio(1997)
10 Rage Against the Machine – Guerrilla Radio(1999)
11 The Dead 60s – Riot Radio(2005)
12 Queen – Radio Ga Ga(1985)
13 Planet P Project – My Radio Talks To Me(2014)

