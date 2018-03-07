Der Morgen Mittwoch

Playlist vom 07.03.18
Tomorrow’s People – Open Soul
The Island MusicmaKers – Calypso Medley
Abdou El Omari – Afrah El Mahgreb
Kognitif – Common Ground (feat. The Mic Jordan)
Louis Kennedy – Pu Yai Lee
The Mauskovic Dance Band – Weather
The Harlem Gospel Travelers – He’s On Time
Keith & Ken – I Won’t Let You Go
Ebo Taylor – Love And Death
Mory Samb – Moro
The Stylers – Disco Drums
Sroeng Santi – Pai Na Pai
Arşivplak – Turkish Disco Folk Volga Nehri
MMT – Alamooga
Macho – Mucho Macho (Part 1&2)
Ätna – Brother
Son Lux – Lost It To Trying
Jamie T – Don’t You Find
All XS – Millennials (feat. Movements)
Fehlfarben – Paul Ist Tot
Goat Girl – Country Sleaze
Leikeli47 – Money
Princess Nokia – Tomboy
Ani DiFranco – Binary
Tommy Genesis – Lucky
Cosmo Sheldrake – Come Along
Charles Bradley – Ain’t It A Sin
Daniele Luppi & Parquet Courts – Soul and Cigarette
Preoccupations – Antidote
Agar Agar – Prettiest Virgin
Mark Blair – Biggie Was A Jazz Fan
Jungle Wonz – The Jungle
Nu Guinea – Ddoje Facce
Expansives – Life With You….
Roy Ayers Ubiquity – Everybody Loves The Sunshine