Der Morgen Mittwoch

Playlist vom 07.03.18

Tomorrow’s People – Open Soul

The Island MusicmaKers – Calypso Medley

Abdou El Omari – Afrah El Mahgreb

Kognitif – Common Ground (feat. The Mic Jordan)

Louis Kennedy – Pu Yai Lee

The Mauskovic Dance Band – Weather

The Harlem Gospel Travelers – He’s On Time

Keith & Ken – I Won’t Let You Go

Ebo Taylor – Love And Death

Mory Samb – Moro

The Stylers – Disco Drums

Sroeng Santi – Pai Na Pai

Arşivplak – Turkish Disco Folk Volga Nehri

MMT – Alamooga

Macho – Mucho Macho (Part 1&2)

Ätna – Brother

Son Lux – Lost It To Trying

Jamie T – Don’t You Find

All XS – Millennials (feat. Movements)

Fehlfarben – Paul Ist Tot

Goat Girl – Country Sleaze

Leikeli47 – Money

Princess Nokia – Tomboy

Ani DiFranco – Binary

Tommy Genesis – Lucky

Cosmo Sheldrake – Come Along

Charles Bradley – Ain’t It A Sin

Daniele Luppi & Parquet Courts – Soul and Cigarette

Preoccupations – Antidote

Agar Agar – Prettiest Virgin

Mark Blair – Biggie Was A Jazz Fan

Jungle Wonz – The Jungle

Nu Guinea – Ddoje Facce

Expansives – Life With You….

Roy Ayers Ubiquity – Everybody Loves The Sunshine