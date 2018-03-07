Über die Sendung

RaBes Morgensendung mit Spielen und Verlosungen (von Tickets, DVDs, CDs etc.), Wetter, Interviews und viel Musik – von und mit den Moderatoren Beni Hächler und Urs Rihs.

beni
Urs Rihs
  • Mi, 14.3., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 21.3., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 28.3., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 4.4., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 11.4., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 18.4., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 25.4., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 2.5., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 9.5., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 16.5., 8:00 - 11:00
Der Morgen Mittwoch

The Hottest Morning Show In Town!!!

Playlist vom 07.03.18

Tomorrow’s People – Open Soul
The Island MusicmaKers – Calypso Medley
Abdou El Omari – Afrah El Mahgreb
Kognitif – Common Ground (feat. The Mic Jordan)
Louis Kennedy – Pu Yai Lee
The Mauskovic Dance Band – Weather
The Harlem Gospel Travelers – He’s On Time
Keith & Ken – I Won’t Let You Go
Ebo Taylor – Love And Death
Mory Samb – Moro
The Stylers – Disco Drums
Sroeng Santi – Pai Na Pai
Arşivplak – Turkish Disco Folk Volga Nehri
MMT – Alamooga
Macho – Mucho Macho (Part 1&2)
Ätna – Brother
Son Lux – Lost It To Trying
Jamie T – Don’t You Find
All XS – Millennials (feat. Movements)
Fehlfarben – Paul Ist Tot
Goat Girl – Country Sleaze
Leikeli47 – Money
Princess Nokia – Tomboy
Ani DiFranco – Binary
Tommy Genesis – Lucky
Cosmo Sheldrake – Come Along
Charles Bradley – Ain’t It A Sin
Daniele Luppi & Parquet Courts – Soul and Cigarette
Preoccupations – Antidote
Agar Agar – Prettiest Virgin
Mark Blair – Biggie Was A Jazz Fan
Jungle Wonz – The Jungle
Nu Guinea – Ddoje Facce
Expansives – Life With You….
Roy Ayers Ubiquity – Everybody Loves The Sunshine

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

The Hottest Morning Show In Town!!!

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

The Hottest Morning Show In Town!!

