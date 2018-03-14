Über die Sendung

RaBes Morgensendung mit Spielen und Verlosungen (von Tickets, DVDs, CDs etc.), Wetter, Interviews und viel Musik – von und mit den Moderatoren Beni Hächler und Urs Rihs.

Der Morgen Mittwoch

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 14.03.18, Der Morgen

Ted Auletta – Taboo
Esquivel – Boulevard Of Broken Dreams
Les Baxter – Hot Wind
Señor Coconut – Showroom Dummies
Jean-Pierre Sabar – Vai Vai
Michel Lorin Et Son Ensemble – Douceur Tropicale
Admas – Bahta’s Highlife
Alèmayèhu Eshèté – Telantena Zaré
Shina Williams & His African Percussionists – Agboju Logun
The Souljazz Orchestra – Dog Eat Dog
Seaquenze – Dance, Dance, Dance
Congress – Neptune
Henderson & Whitfield – Dancin‘ To The Beat
Porok Karpo – This Is How It Is
La Batteria – Formula (feat. Patchani Brothers)
Pardon Moi – Power To The People
Roman Flügel – Wilkie
The Other People Place – Let Me Be Me
Erobique & Jacques Palminger – Wann strahlst Du
Isolation Berlin – Marie
Calexico – Cumbia de Donde
Karuan – Never Too Late (feat. Gianna)
Kadenza – Let’s Do It
Imarhan – Imarhan
The Next Movement – Let It Go
Dj Koze – Royal Asscher Cut (feat. Matthew Dear)
Jam Band 80 – Jammin‘
Quantic – Duvidó (feat. Pongo Love)

The Hottest Morning Show In Town!!!

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

The Hottest Morning Show In Town!!!

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

