Der Morgen Mittwoch

Playlist vom 14.03.18, Der Morgen
Ted Auletta – Taboo
Esquivel – Boulevard Of Broken Dreams
Les Baxter – Hot Wind
Señor Coconut – Showroom Dummies
Jean-Pierre Sabar – Vai Vai
Michel Lorin Et Son Ensemble – Douceur Tropicale
Admas – Bahta’s Highlife
Alèmayèhu Eshèté – Telantena Zaré
Shina Williams & His African Percussionists – Agboju Logun
The Souljazz Orchestra – Dog Eat Dog
Seaquenze – Dance, Dance, Dance
Congress – Neptune
Henderson & Whitfield – Dancin‘ To The Beat
Porok Karpo – This Is How It Is
La Batteria – Formula (feat. Patchani Brothers)
Pardon Moi – Power To The People
Roman Flügel – Wilkie
The Other People Place – Let Me Be Me
Erobique & Jacques Palminger – Wann strahlst Du
Isolation Berlin – Marie
Calexico – Cumbia de Donde
Karuan – Never Too Late (feat. Gianna)
Kadenza – Let’s Do It
Imarhan – Imarhan
The Next Movement – Let It Go
Dj Koze – Royal Asscher Cut (feat. Matthew Dear)
Jam Band 80 – Jammin‘
Quantic – Duvidó (feat. Pongo Love)