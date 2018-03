Playlist vom 16.03.18, Radio Sur le Pont

Parquet Courts – Almost Had To Start A Fight / In And Out Of Patience

Dream Wife – Somebody

Ex Hex – Waterfall

The Cavemen Five – Be My Cavegirl

Blue Crime – Sun is a Star

Allah-Las – Had It All

The Outta Mind – Déjà Vu

ÄTNA – Shut Your Mouth

BADBADNOTGOOD – I Don’t Know (feat. Samuel T. Herring)

New Mate – Figurine

Sex Pistols – Flowers Of Romance [Hidden Track]

The The – Giant

PYRIT – Another Story

Carla dal Forno – Fast Moving Cars

Yo La Tengo – For You Too [B-Art]

Baby Woodrose – Hollow Grove

Wand – Flying Golem

c.j. plus – Vodograi

The Mauskoviç Dance Band – Not Related

Nino Nikolaidis – Ne Sevenim Var Ne Soranim

Superorganism – Everybody Wants To Be Famous

Lipps Inc – Funky Town

The Souljazz Orchestra – Dog Eat Dog [Must See]

Seun Kuti And Egypt 80 – Last Revolutionary

Mr. Fingers – The Juice [Fiiraabebier]

Gold Panda – Black Voices