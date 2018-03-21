Über die Sendung

RaBes Morgensendung mit Spielen und Verlosungen (von Tickets, DVDs, CDs etc.), Wetter, Interviews und viel Musik – von und mit den Moderatoren Beni Hächler und Urs Rihs.

Links
Sendungsmachende
beni
Urs Rihs
Nächste Sendungen
  • Mi, 28.3., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 4.4., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 11.4., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 18.4., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 25.4., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 2.5., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 9.5., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 16.5., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 23.5., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 30.5., 8:00 - 11:00
Sendungsportrait
Sendung

Der Morgen Mittwoch

·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 21.03.18, Der Morgen

Alex Puddu – La Carne E Il Peccato
Potter & Tillman – (Sing) A Simple Song Of Praise
Calibro 35 – Psycheground
Thundercat – Oh Sheit, It’s X!
Al-Tone – Groovin‘
Ex-press – Jazzhead
Martin Dumas Jr ‎- Attitude, Belief & Determination
Plunky & Oneness of Juju – Every Way But Loose (Larry Levan Mix)
Greg Henderson – Dreamin‘
Newen Afrobeat – Opposite People (feat. Seun Kuti & Cheick Tidiane Seck)
Fer’et El Moseeqa El Arabeya – Rhythm Of The Nile

— Live an den Plattentellern – The Secret Golden Strong Legs Man —

William De Vaughn – Be Thankful For What You Got
Lonnie Smith – Sweet Honey Wine
Haruomi Hosono, Shigeru Suzuki & Tatsuro Yamashita ‎- キスカ
Lenny White – Sweet Dreamer
Luca C & Brigante – Lucio
Johnny Bristol – Do It To My Mind
Gene Page – To The Bone
Barry White – Never Never Gonna Give You Up
Jake Sollo – African Gypsy
Smokey Robinson – Baby’s That Backatcha
Chuck Strong – Doin‘ It Cause It Feels Good
Gene Dunlap – Party In Me
Gwen Guthrie – Should Have Been You
Skyy – Let’s Celebrate
Network – Cover Girl
The Cosmologist – For Real
Freeway – Get The Feeling
B.W.H. – Stop
Sylvia Striplin – All Alone
Deborah Washington – Take A Chance With Me
Lalomie Washburn – Give Me Love With The Music
Luther Vandross – Never Too Much
Alex – I Gotta Feel Something

·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 14.03.18, Der Morgen Ted Auletta - Taboo Esquivel - Boulevard Of Broken Dreams Les Baxter - Hot Wind Señor Coconut - Showroom ... >

·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town!!!

Playlist vom 07.03.18 Tomorrow's People - Open Soul The Island MusicmaKers - Calypso Medley Abdou El Omari - Afrah El Mahgreb Kognitif - Common Ground ... >

·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 28.02.18, Der Morgen Ibliss - High Life Pharoah Sanders - Equinox Don Cherry - Moving Pictures For The Ear Super-Iglesias - Supersonic ... >

·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 21.02.18, Der Morgen Tank And The Bangas - Rollercoaster Azymuth - Fly Over The Horizon MFSB - Mysteries Of The World Olympic Runners - Put ... >

·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town!!!

Playlist vom 31.01.18 Karuan - Never Too Late (feat. Gianna) Grizzly Bear - Will Calls (Diplo Remix) Winston Surfshirt - Be About You Belleruche - ... >

·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 17.01.18, Der Morgen Tricky - The Only Way Kevin Morby - Harlem River Lera Lynn - My Least Favorite Life Thurston Moore - Smoke Of ... >

·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 10.01.18, Der Morgen Amerigo Gazaway - Fela Soul (Fela Kuti vs. De La Soul) Sirarcusa - Streap-Tease in the Stars (The Way I Do) Afrika ... >

·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 03.01.18 Nouvelle Vague - Fade To Grey Tricky - The Only Way King Krule - Dum Surfer Dr. John - Right Place Wrong Time A Common Wonder - The ... >

·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 27.12.17 YSE Saint Laur'ant - Warm Wind Brewing Unknown Artist - NFLGD Deep & Disco - Hitney Whouston James Rod - Night To Making ... >

·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 20.12.17 Max Roach & Abbey Lincoln - Lonesome Lover Sag War Fare - Don't Be So Jive Nancy Wilson - Hurt So Bad James Mason - Funny ... >