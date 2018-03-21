Der Morgen Mittwoch

Playlist vom 21.03.18, Der Morgen
Alex Puddu – La Carne E Il Peccato
Potter & Tillman – (Sing) A Simple Song Of Praise
Calibro 35 – Psycheground
Thundercat – Oh Sheit, It’s X!
Al-Tone – Groovin‘
Ex-press – Jazzhead
Martin Dumas Jr - Attitude, Belief & Determination
Plunky & Oneness of Juju – Every Way But Loose (Larry Levan Mix)
Greg Henderson – Dreamin‘
Newen Afrobeat – Opposite People (feat. Seun Kuti & Cheick Tidiane Seck)
Fer’et El Moseeqa El Arabeya – Rhythm Of The Nile
— Live an den Plattentellern – The Secret Golden Strong Legs Man —
William De Vaughn – Be Thankful For What You Got
Lonnie Smith – Sweet Honey Wine
Haruomi Hosono, Shigeru Suzuki & Tatsuro Yamashita - キスカ
Lenny White – Sweet Dreamer
Luca C & Brigante – Lucio
Johnny Bristol – Do It To My Mind
Gene Page – To The Bone
Barry White – Never Never Gonna Give You Up
Jake Sollo – African Gypsy
Smokey Robinson – Baby’s That Backatcha
Chuck Strong – Doin‘ It Cause It Feels Good
Gene Dunlap – Party In Me
Gwen Guthrie – Should Have Been You
Skyy – Let’s Celebrate
Network – Cover Girl
The Cosmologist – For Real
Freeway – Get The Feeling
B.W.H. – Stop
Sylvia Striplin – All Alone
Deborah Washington – Take A Chance With Me
Lalomie Washburn – Give Me Love With The Music
Luther Vandross – Never Too Much
Alex – I Gotta Feel Something