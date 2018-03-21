Der Morgen Mittwoch

Playlist vom 21.03.18, Der Morgen

Alex Puddu – La Carne E Il Peccato

Potter & Tillman – (Sing) A Simple Song Of Praise

Calibro 35 – Psycheground

Thundercat – Oh Sheit, It’s X!

Al-Tone – Groovin‘

Ex-press – Jazzhead

Martin Dumas Jr ‎- Attitude, Belief & Determination

Plunky & Oneness of Juju – Every Way But Loose (Larry Levan Mix)

Greg Henderson – Dreamin‘

Newen Afrobeat – Opposite People (feat. Seun Kuti & Cheick Tidiane Seck)

Fer’et El Moseeqa El Arabeya – Rhythm Of The Nile

— Live an den Plattentellern – The Secret Golden Strong Legs Man —

William De Vaughn – Be Thankful For What You Got

Lonnie Smith – Sweet Honey Wine

Haruomi Hosono, Shigeru Suzuki & Tatsuro Yamashita ‎- キスカ

Lenny White – Sweet Dreamer

Luca C & Brigante – Lucio

Johnny Bristol – Do It To My Mind

Gene Page – To The Bone

Barry White – Never Never Gonna Give You Up

Jake Sollo – African Gypsy

Smokey Robinson – Baby’s That Backatcha

Chuck Strong – Doin‘ It Cause It Feels Good

Gene Dunlap – Party In Me

Gwen Guthrie – Should Have Been You

Skyy – Let’s Celebrate

Network – Cover Girl

The Cosmologist – For Real

Freeway – Get The Feeling

B.W.H. – Stop

Sylvia Striplin – All Alone

Deborah Washington – Take A Chance With Me

Lalomie Washburn – Give Me Love With The Music

Luther Vandross – Never Too Much

Alex – I Gotta Feel Something