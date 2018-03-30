Klangbecken
My Only Love - Garden City Movement
Über die Sendung

Mainstream für die alternative Radiohörerschaft haben sich die drei Musikenthusiasten Ruedi, Beni und Urs auf die Fahne geschrieben und Ziel ist nichts geringeres, als mit ihrer Sendung den perfekten Einstieg ins Wochenende zu gewähren. Musik aus den verschiedensten Genres und Epochen, von Evergreen bis Newcomer Track, alles ist dabei, Hauptsache seelenvoll.

Gegliedert wird das Ganze durch vier Rubriken, welche von interessanten Anekdoten zu Bands (Hidden Track) über Neuheiten der Popkultur (Bart) sowie herausragenden Musikvideos (Must-See) bis hin zu Perlen der Feierabend-Unterhaltung (Fyrabebier) führen. Der Rote Faden bilden dabei die Räuberpistolen der drei Moderatoren, die durch ihre sonstigen Verstrickungen als Veranstalter, Barkeeper und DJ’s, einiges aus dem städtischen Untergrund zu berichten wissen.

„Radio Sur le Pont“ steht für Hörgenuss und Savoir Vivre, tune in!

Links
Sendungsmachende
beni
Rudolf Löffel
Urs Rihs
Nächste Sendungen
  • Fr, 6.4., 15:00 - 17:00
  • Fr, 13.4., 15:00 - 17:00
  • Fr, 20.4., 15:00 - 17:00
  • Fr, 27.4., 15:00 - 17:00
  • Fr, 4.5., 15:00 - 17:00
  • Fr, 11.5., 15:00 - 17:00
  • Fr, 18.5., 15:00 - 17:00
  • Fr, 25.5., 15:00 - 17:00
  • Fr, 1.6., 15:00 - 17:00
  • Fr, 8.6., 15:00 - 17:00
Sendungsportrait
Sendung

Radio Sur le Pont

·

Dein perfekter Einstieg ins Weekend

Playlist vom 30.03.18

Rone – Sing Song
Zombie Zombie – Assault On Precinct 13 Main Theme (feat. Romain Turzi)
Sébastien Tellier – Look
Darkside – Paper Trails
Kiasmos – Looped
Wanexa – The Man From Colours
Gladys Knight & The Pips – I Heard It Through The Grapevine [Hidden Track]
Esperanto – Night of the Wolf
Quantic – Time Is The Enemy
A Common Wonder – The Sixth Superstition
De La Soul & J Dilla – Marvin Jaye
Benedek – Ryukyu
Nu Guinea – Ddoje Facce
Hollie Cook – Angel Fire [B-Art]
Bomba Estéreo – Soy Yo
Batuk – Puta
Leikeli47 – Attitude
Tommy Genesis – Lucky
Iseo & Dodosound – Vampire
Afrika Bambaataa – Planet Rock
Snap – Every Body Dance Now
Black Uhuru – Solidarity
Amy Winehouse – Cupid [Must See]
Gabi Delgado – Viva La Droga Electronica
Parquet Courts – Wide Awake
Guz – Mehr Bier [Fiiraabebier]
Angelic Upstarts – Solidarity

·

Der Perfekte Einstieg Ins Wochenende

Playlist vom 16.03.18, Radio Sur le Pont Parquet Courts - Almost Had To Start A Fight / In And Out Of Patience Dream Wife - Somebody Ex Hex - ... >

·

Dein perfekter Einstieg Ins Weekend

Playlist vom 02.03.18 Karl Hector & the Malcouns - Samai Ajda Pekkan - Bang Bang (Kabus Kerim Edit) Takeshi Terauchi & The Blue Jeans - ... >

·

Dein perfekter Einstieg ins Weekend

Playlist vom 09.02.18 Tash Sultana - Murder To The Mind Blood Wine or Honey - Loosefoot Vladimir Cauchemar - Aulos Jacques - Dans La Radio D.A.F - Der ... >

·

The Hottest Namitagssändig ir Schtadt

Playlist vom 02.02.2018, Radio Sur le Pont Ferry Ultra - Why Did You Do It (The Reflex Re-Vision) (feat. Ashley Slater) Yasuko Agawa - L.A. Nights Nu ... >

·

Dein Einstieg ins Wochenende

Playlist vom 26.01.18, Radio Sur le Pont Dinosaur Jr - I Walk For Miles The Hitch Hiker - Le Butcherettes Crippled Black Phoenix - Champions Of Disturbance ... >

·

Perfekt.Einstieg.Weekend.

Playlist vom 19.01.18, Radio Sur Le Pont EMA - Down And Out Peaches - Dumb Fuck Data - Ne Zovi To Ljubavlju Acid Pauli - Amadou J&L Defer - Johnny, ... >

·

Dein Einstieg Ins Wochenende

Playlist vom 12.01.18, Radio Sur le Pont LCD Soundsystem - Hippie Priest Burn-Out Cuthead - Big Time Aphex Twin - Syro u473t8+e (Piezoluminescence ... >

·

Dein perfekter Einstieg Ins Wochenende

Playlist vom 05.01.18 All diese Gewalt - Jeder Traum eine Falle Kendrick Lamar - Hood Politics Peanut Butter Wolf & Madlib - Rawcore DOT - Buy. Eat. ... >