Radio Sur le Pont

Playlist vom 30.03.18
Rone – Sing Song
Zombie Zombie – Assault On Precinct 13 Main Theme (feat. Romain Turzi)
Sébastien Tellier – Look
Darkside – Paper Trails
Kiasmos – Looped
Wanexa – The Man From Colours
Gladys Knight & The Pips – I Heard It Through The Grapevine [Hidden Track]
Esperanto – Night of the Wolf
Quantic – Time Is The Enemy
A Common Wonder – The Sixth Superstition
De La Soul & J Dilla – Marvin Jaye
Benedek – Ryukyu
Nu Guinea – Ddoje Facce
Hollie Cook – Angel Fire [B-Art]
Bomba Estéreo – Soy Yo
Batuk – Puta
Leikeli47 – Attitude
Tommy Genesis – Lucky
Iseo & Dodosound – Vampire
Afrika Bambaataa – Planet Rock
Snap – Every Body Dance Now
Black Uhuru – Solidarity
Amy Winehouse – Cupid [Must See]
Gabi Delgado – Viva La Droga Electronica
Parquet Courts – Wide Awake
Guz – Mehr Bier [Fiiraabebier]
Angelic Upstarts – Solidarity