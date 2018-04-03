Playlist 109 Sendung 03.04.2018

Frühlingserwachen bei Abbazappa

01 Deep Purple – April(1969)

02 Blackfoot Sue – The Spring Of ’69(1973)

03 The Lemon Drops – I Live in the Springtime(1967)

04 Rammstein – Frühling in Paris(2017)

05 Rio Reiser – Frühlingssturm(1998)

06 Tom Waits – You Can Never Hold Back Spring(

07 Amorphis – Come the Spring(2015)

08 Rites of Spring – Spring(2009)

09 Kvelertak – Spring Fra Livet(2013)

10 The Kinks – Where Did My Spring Go(1969)

11 The Good, the Bad & the Queen – Nature Springs(2007)

12 Queens of the Stone Age – My God Is the Sun(2015)

13 The Verve – Appalachian Springs

14 Lindemann – Children Of The Sun(1969)

15 Small Faces feat Ronnie James Dio – Love Is All(1974)

16 Red Alert – Here Comes the Sun