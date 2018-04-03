AbbAZappA
Über die Sendung

It's Time for you… Du bist ein Musikfreak und hörst gerne guten Sound. Dann schalt dein Radio ein, hör „AbbAZappA“ und entdecke gute Musik von Blues, Beat, Rock über Pop, Soul, R'n'B, Folk und vieles mehr. Musik die du noch nie, oder schon lange nicht mehr gehört hast. Du erfährst dabei auch Anekdoten und Randinformationen zu den KünstlerInnen. Die Sendungen behandeln nicht ein einzelnes Thema, sondern bringen dir einen bunten Mix Musikgeschichte näher.

Vergiss für einen Moment den Alltag und sing mit, wenn deine Hammersongs gespielt werden. Radio Bern RaBe bringts! „AbbAZappA“… das ist genau deine Musiksendung, die nicht nur bei AbbA anfängt und bei ZappA (Frank) auch nicht aufhört.

Gotta be good! Die Welt der Musik zum an- und reinhören – moderiert von Hans Mayer.

Let the Music play! Jeden zweiten Dienstag von 20 bis 21 Uhr… yeah!

Sendungsmachende
Hans Mayer
Nächste Sendungen
  • Di, 17.4., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 1.5., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 15.5., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 29.5., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 12.6., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 26.6., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 10.7., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 24.7., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 7.8., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 21.8., 20:00 - 21:00
Frühlings Lieder zum geniessen

Playlist 109 Sendung 03.04.2018
Frühlingserwachen bei Abbazappa
01 Deep Purple – April(1969)
02 Blackfoot Sue – The Spring Of ’69(1973)
03 The Lemon Drops – I Live in the Springtime(1967)
04 Rammstein – Frühling in Paris(2017)
05 Rio Reiser – Frühlingssturm(1998)
06 Tom Waits – You Can Never Hold Back Spring(
07 Amorphis – Come the Spring(2015)
08 Rites of Spring – Spring(2009)
09 Kvelertak – Spring Fra Livet(2013)
10 The Kinks – Where Did My Spring Go(1969)
11 The Good, the Bad & the Queen – Nature Springs(2007)
12 Queens of the Stone Age – My God Is the Sun(2015)
13 The Verve – Appalachian Springs
14 Lindemann – Children Of The Sun(1969)
15 Small Faces feat Ronnie James Dio – Love Is All(1974)
16 Red Alert – Here Comes the Sun

·

Lieder für das oder der Radio

·

Das Radio lebt

·

AbbAZappA – Gespielte Lieder

·

ABBAZAPPA ROCK KLASSIKER

