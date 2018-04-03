Playlist 109 Sendung 03.04.2018
Frühlingserwachen bei Abbazappa
01 Deep Purple – April(1969)
02 Blackfoot Sue – The Spring Of ’69(1973)
03 The Lemon Drops – I Live in the Springtime(1967)
04 Rammstein – Frühling in Paris(2017)
05 Rio Reiser – Frühlingssturm(1998)
06 Tom Waits – You Can Never Hold Back Spring(
07 Amorphis – Come the Spring(2015)
08 Rites of Spring – Spring(2009)
09 Kvelertak – Spring Fra Livet(2013)
10 The Kinks – Where Did My Spring Go(1969)
11 The Good, the Bad & the Queen – Nature Springs(2007)
12 Queens of the Stone Age – My God Is the Sun(2015)
13 The Verve – Appalachian Springs
14 Lindemann – Children Of The Sun(1969)
15 Small Faces feat Ronnie James Dio – Love Is All(1974)
16 Red Alert – Here Comes the Sun
Frühlings Lieder zum geniessen
