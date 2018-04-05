Las Venas Abiertas
Über die Sendung

Seit mehr als 500 Jahren sind die Adern Lateinamerikas geöffnet und das erklärt, warum Europa heute reich und Lateinamerika arm ist.

Las Venas Abiertas („Die offenen Adern Lateinamerikas“ E. Galeano) ist keine neue Musiksendung auf Radio RaBe, sondern Lärm und brutale Entladungen voller Verzerrungen, Geschwindigkeit und Schreie. Schreie, die die Apokalypse ankündigen und die Schrecken von Krieg, Elend, Ungleichheit und diesem System anklagen.

Wir spielen Stücke ab Mitte der 1970er Jahre bis heute, von Crust, Punk und HC über Metal zu Grindcore und Powerviolence. Es gibt Bands aus der ganzen Welt und in allen Sprachen zu hören. Jeweils am Mittwoch alle 14 Tage um 20 Uhr.

Es ist mehr als 30 Jahre her, dass ich zum ersten Mal Punk und Metal gehört habe und jetzt möchte ich das teilen.

Links
Sendungsmachende
Miguel Grazioso
Nächste Sendungen
  • Mi, 18.4., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Mi, 2.5., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Mi, 16.5., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Mi, 30.5., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Mi, 13.6., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Mi, 27.6., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Mi, 11.7., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Mi, 25.7., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Mi, 8.8., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Mi, 22.8., 20:00 - 21:00
Sendungsportrait
Sendung

Las Venas Abiertas

·

Den Sicherheitsgurt einstellen

 

Ausgabe von 4. April mit schneller Musik in der richtung von Grindcore, Fastcore, Powerviolence

Tracklist:

  1. Capitalist Casualties – Holocaust Money + Jobs + Extermination Through Labor
  2. Famine – You Will Be Shot (Naked City) + Sweatbox
  3. Magnum Force – Untitled (Hood Crimes)
  4. Gets Worse – Berk Jerker
  5. Endless Swarm – Drone Control
  6. Forged – Religious Business
  7. Suffering Mind – Mizantropiczna Narosl
  8. The Afternoon Gentlemen – Kill A Banker
  9. D.H.I.B.A.C. – Serial Loser
  10. Saywhy? – No More + Stařec
  11. Bastardass – Stripped Away
  12. Chiens – Pigeons + Miseducation
  13. Hummingbird Of Death – Thicken + Ten Deep Breaths + A Little Scratch + Rips
  14. Warfuck – Goût Amer
  15. Defeatist – Dawn Of No Light
  16. Shitstorm – Burning Alive + Brainwashed + Victim + Controlling
  17. Svffer – Venom
  18. Doom Siren – Dead Of Night
  19. Abuse. – Systematic Flaws + Plague Bearer + Misanthrope
  20. Human Error – Torture Culture + Living Common Grave
  21. Tumult – Alles Vernichtet
  22. Taste Of Fear – Catacombs

 

Nächste Sendung: Mittwoch 18. April um 20 Uhr mit eine Interview mit Chaosmonger

·

Krank Ist Normal

  Ausgabe von 7. März Tracklist:

  1. The Germs - No God
  2. Bleeding Rectum - Sectarian Life
  3. Genital Deformities - Fuck ... >

·

Fashionable Activism

  Ausgabe von 21. Februar mit Crust Punk, Powerviolence, Anarcho Punk, HC Punk, Grindcore, Noise Punk, Thrashcore, Death Punk Tracklist:

    ... >

·

Rückblick 2017

  Ausgabe von 27. Dezember mit eine Rückblick mit die lärmige Perlen von 2017 Tracklist:

  1. G.L.O.S.S. - G.L.O.S.S. (We're From The ... >

·

Old School Punk from UK

  Ausgabe von 15. November mit 70's-80's Punk Rock/HC Punk/UK82 Bands aus Vereinigtes Königreich. Tracklist:

  1. Toxic Waste - Burn Your ... >