Las Venas Abiertas

Ausgabe von 4. April mit schneller Musik in der richtung von Grindcore, Fastcore, Powerviolence
Tracklist:
- Capitalist Casualties – Holocaust Money + Jobs + Extermination Through Labor
- Famine – You Will Be Shot (Naked City) + Sweatbox
- Magnum Force – Untitled (Hood Crimes)
- Gets Worse – Berk Jerker
- Endless Swarm – Drone Control
- Forged – Religious Business
- Suffering Mind – Mizantropiczna Narosl
- The Afternoon Gentlemen – Kill A Banker
- D.H.I.B.A.C. – Serial Loser
- Saywhy? – No More + Stařec
- Bastardass – Stripped Away
- Chiens – Pigeons + Miseducation
- Hummingbird Of Death – Thicken + Ten Deep Breaths + A Little Scratch + Rips
- Warfuck – Goût Amer
- Defeatist – Dawn Of No Light
- Shitstorm – Burning Alive + Brainwashed + Victim + Controlling
- Svffer – Venom
- Doom Siren – Dead Of Night
- Abuse. – Systematic Flaws + Plague Bearer + Misanthrope
- Human Error – Torture Culture + Living Common Grave
- Tumult – Alles Vernichtet
- Taste Of Fear – Catacombs
Nächste Sendung: Mittwoch 18. April um 20 Uhr mit eine Interview mit Chaosmonger