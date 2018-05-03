Klangbecken
Über die Sendung

Die Sendung mit Musik aus dem mehr oder weniger Schweizer Untergrund. Jeden zweiten Donnerstagabend zwischen 20.00 Uhr und 22.00 Uhr.

Playlist 03.05.2018

Eine Sendung mit der jungen Berner Rapperin Best-Elle

  1. The Crumpets – Talk
  2. Best-Elle – Mönsch
  3. Best-Elle – Tagebuech
  4. Best-Elle – Arbeitstitel: Ändlech luti Musig, Bass & Licht (live)
  5. Best-Elle – noch ohne Titel …  (exklusiv & live)
  6. 11ä – Sturm
  7. Mode & Sauerland – Brätt
  8. Fitzgerald & Rimini – Aristokratie und Wahnsinn
  9. Flieder – Friday
  10. Artli Bubble & The Dead Animal Gang – Lily
  11. Blind Butcher – Observator
  12. Evelinn Trouble – Warface
  13. Dans La Tente – Don’t Take Everyone’s Hand
  14. Labrador City – Wild
  15. East Sister – Cinema
  16. Kadebostany – Walking With A Ghost
  17. Crimer – Brotherlove
  18. Pyrit – Another Story
  19. Huck Finn – Sharks
  20. Bit Tuner – Corpse Grinder
  21. Dave Eleanor – Fragile
  22. Fai Baba – Why Do I Feel So Alone
Playlist vom 22.03.2018

  1. Moder und Sauerland - Zwifu
  2. Jeans for Jesus - Wosch no chli blibe?
  3. Dachs - DüDaDo
  4. Dachs - Lebensroboter
  5. Dachs - Selecta Automat
  6. Dachs - Morgarte
  7. Dachs - Pflumebaum (live im Radieschen)
