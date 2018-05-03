Radieschen

Eine Sendung mit der jungen Berner Rapperin Best-Elle …
- The Crumpets – Talk
- Best-Elle – Mönsch
- Best-Elle – Tagebuech
- Best-Elle – Arbeitstitel: Ändlech luti Musig, Bass & Licht (live)
- Best-Elle – noch ohne Titel … (exklusiv & live)
- 11ä – Sturm
- Mode & Sauerland – Brätt
- Fitzgerald & Rimini – Aristokratie und Wahnsinn
- Flieder – Friday
- Artli Bubble & The Dead Animal Gang – Lily
- Blind Butcher – Observator
- Evelinn Trouble – Warface
- Dans La Tente – Don’t Take Everyone’s Hand
- Labrador City – Wild
- East Sister – Cinema
- Kadebostany – Walking With A Ghost
- Crimer – Brotherlove
- Pyrit – Another Story
- Huck Finn – Sharks
- Bit Tuner – Corpse Grinder
- Dave Eleanor – Fragile
- Fai Baba – Why Do I Feel So Alone