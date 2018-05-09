Arabesque
auf Sendung
RaBes Morgensendung mit Spielen und Verlosungen (von Tickets, DVDs, CDs etc.), Wetter, Interviews und viel Musik – von und mit den Moderatoren Beni Hächler und Urs Rihs.

beni
Urs Rihs
Der Morgen Mittwoch

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 09.05.18, Der Morgen

America – Horse With No Name
Melissa Kassab – Nightjar
Little Joy – Next Time Around
Ignatz – Look At Your Hand
Mount Kimbie – Blue Train Lines (feat. King Krule)
Reindeer & Son Lux – In Static (Strange And Gentle Things)
Depeche Mode – Useless (The Kruder & Dorfmeister Session)
D’Angelo & The Soultronics – Fall In Love
Oddisee – Beach Dr.
Apollo Brown & Planet Asia – The Aura
J Dilla – It’s Your World (Instrumental)
Nightmares On Wax – You Wish
The Architect – Les Pensées
Malcom Catto – Copter
Hocus Pocus – Equilibre (feat. Oxmo Puccino)
Bombino – Inar
MFB – Beware
Los Wemblers De Iquitos – La Amenaza Verde
The Growlers – Dope On A Rope
Yo La Tengo – For You Too
Pale Honey – Why Do I Always Feel This Way
Baze & Jeans for Jesus – Nie Meh (Remix)
Honey Claws – E-Sticker
Le Frère – N8ttt
Dave Eleanor – Dancing With Strangers
Nadah El Shazly – Koala
Stormzy – Shut Up
Inkswel – Graffiti House (Lay-Far Remix)
Byron the Aquarius – Mind Body & Soul
Chanan Hanspal – Footprints In The Sand
Andre Solomko – Le Premier Disco Sans Toi (Dub Version)
Al Barry and The Cimarons – Morning Sun
The Heptones – Storm Cloud
Pat Kelly – I´m Coming Home
The Originals – Got To Be Iry
Keith & Ken – I Won’t Let You Go
Blundetto – Hercules Dub

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

