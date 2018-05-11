Playlist vom 11.05.18, Radio Sur le Pont
Hedzoleh Soundz – Hedzoleh!
Colomach – Cotocun Gba Gounke
Orlando Julius & The Heliocentrics – Be Counted
Elias Rahbani – Liza …Liza
Beak> – Yatton
La Duesseldorf – Rheinita [Hidden Track]
Liquid Liquid – Optimo
Voilaaa – Spies Are Watching Me (feat. Sir Jean)
Jorge Santana – Darling I Love You (Underdog Edit)
Shuggie Otis – Me and My Woman
Caesarean Moons – Tetristantra [B-Art]
Peder Mannerfelt – It’s Coming
Ester Poly – La Vie En Rose
Electric Orange – Holzbock
Augenwasser – Washed Game
The Kleenrz – Filthy [Must See]
Venus Brown – The Trill Is Gone
Volcov – Sweet Love
Ginger-Ale – Gin Fizz [Fiiraabebier]
The Spirit Of Love – The Power Of Your Love
David Bowie – Love Is Lost (Hello Steve Reich Mix by James Murphy for the DFA)