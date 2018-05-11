Über die Sendung

Mainstream für die alternative Radiohörerschaft haben sich die drei Musikenthusiasten Ruedi, Beni und Urs auf die Fahne geschrieben und Ziel ist nichts geringeres, als mit ihrer Sendung den perfekten Einstieg ins Wochenende zu gewähren. Musik aus den verschiedensten Genres und Epochen, von Evergreen bis Newcomer Track, alles ist dabei, Hauptsache seelenvoll.

Gegliedert wird das Ganze durch vier Rubriken, welche von interessanten Anekdoten zu Bands (Hidden Track) über Neuheiten der Popkultur (Bart) sowie herausragenden Musikvideos (Must-See) bis hin zu Perlen der Feierabend-Unterhaltung (Fyrabebier) führen. Der Rote Faden bilden dabei die Räuberpistolen der drei Moderatoren, die durch ihre sonstigen Verstrickungen als Veranstalter, Barkeeper und DJ’s, einiges aus dem städtischen Untergrund zu berichten wissen.

„Radio Sur le Pont“ steht für Hörgenuss und Savoir Vivre, tune in!

Links
Sendungsmachende
beni
Rudolf Löffel
Urs Rihs
Nächste Sendungen
  • Fr, 18.5., 15:00 - 17:00
  • Fr, 1.6., 15:00 - 17:00
  • Fr, 8.6., 15:00 - 17:00
  • Fr, 15.6., 15:00 - 17:00
  • Fr, 22.6., 15:00 - 17:00
  • Fr, 29.6., 15:00 - 17:00
  • Fr, 6.7., 15:00 - 17:00
  • Fr, 13.7., 15:00 - 17:00
  • Fr, 20.7., 15:00 - 17:00
  • Fr, 27.7., 15:00 - 17:00
Sendungsportrait
Sendung

Radio Sur le Pont

·

Dein Perfekter Einstieg ins Wochenende

Playlist vom 11.05.18, Radio Sur le Pont

Hedzoleh Soundz – Hedzoleh!
Colomach – Cotocun Gba Gounke
Orlando Julius & The Heliocentrics – Be Counted
Elias Rahbani – Liza …Liza
Beak> – Yatton
La Duesseldorf – Rheinita [Hidden Track]
Liquid Liquid – Optimo
Voilaaa – Spies Are Watching Me (feat. Sir Jean)
Jorge Santana – Darling I Love You (Underdog Edit)
Shuggie Otis – Me and My Woman
Caesarean Moons – Tetristantra [B-Art]
Peder Mannerfelt – It’s Coming
Ester Poly – La Vie En Rose
Electric Orange – Holzbock
Augenwasser – Washed Game
The Kleenrz – Filthy [Must See]
Venus Brown – The Trill Is Gone
Volcov – Sweet Love
Ginger-Ale – Gin Fizz [Fiiraabebier]
The Spirit Of Love – The Power Of Your Love
David Bowie – Love Is Lost (Hello Steve Reich Mix by James Murphy for the DFA)

·

Sonne Radio Wochenende Live (Logo)

Playlist vom 06.04.18 Woods - Moving To The Left Baby Woodrose - Hollow Grove Abwärts - Computerstaat Kreisky - Ein Braves Pferd Christoph und Lollo - ... >

·

Dein perfekter Einstieg ins Weekend

Playlist vom 30.03.18 Rone - Sing Song Zombie Zombie - Assault On Precinct 13 Main Theme (feat. Romain Turzi) Sébastien Tellier - Look Darkside - Paper ... >

·

Der Perfekte Einstieg Ins Wochenende

Playlist vom 16.03.18, Radio Sur le Pont Parquet Courts - Almost Had To Start A Fight / In And Out Of Patience Dream Wife - Somebody Ex Hex - ... >

·

Dein perfekter Einstieg Ins Weekend

Playlist vom 02.03.18 Karl Hector & the Malcouns - Samai Ajda Pekkan - Bang Bang (Kabus Kerim Edit) Takeshi Terauchi & The Blue Jeans - ... >

·

Dein perfekter Einstieg ins Weekend

Playlist vom 09.02.18 Tash Sultana - Murder To The Mind Blood Wine or Honey - Loosefoot Vladimir Cauchemar - Aulos Jacques - Dans La Radio D.A.F - Der ... >